Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Chris Kelley and the MGM Springfield team for their continued belief, support and investment in our Springfield. Throughout the four years MGM Springfield has been in operation, they have been a tremendous corporate sponsor. From donating much needed water to our city cooling centers and their continued giving back to the community, now through this MGM Springfield Community Grant Council which is made up of their employees who coordinate with employee volunteer opportunities and help review grant applications for funding. MGM Springfield continues to play an integral role in support numerous community events and initiatives that support our residents of the greater Springfield area.”

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO