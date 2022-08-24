ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

BRIGHT NIGHTS NAMED BEST OF THE BEST BY AMERICAN BUS ASSOCIATION

“Congratulations! This is a tremendous acknowledgment from the American Bus Association. It will definitely drive business to Brights Nights,” said Paul Picknelly, President of Monarch Enterprises. “I am 1,000 percent confident that my father (Peter L. Picknelly) would be so incredibly proud of what Bright Nights has become and what this event does for our community.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Mayor Sarno joined with MGM Springfield for special Celebration Event to mark 4 Year Anniversary

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Chris Kelley and the MGM Springfield team for their continued belief, support and investment in our Springfield. Throughout the four years MGM Springfield has been in operation, they have been a tremendous corporate sponsor. From donating much needed water to our city cooling centers and their continued giving back to the community, now through this MGM Springfield Community Grant Council which is made up of their employees who coordinate with employee volunteer opportunities and help review grant applications for funding. MGM Springfield continues to play an integral role in support numerous community events and initiatives that support our residents of the greater Springfield area.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA

