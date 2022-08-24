ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Shot clock coming to high school basketball in Illinois for select tournaments, shootouts

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4B6a_0hTmfR0z00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The shot clock is coming to high school basketball courts in Illinois starting this season. The IHSA announced late Tuesday night it’s green lighting the use of a shot clock for select tournaments and shootouts on an experimental basis. Events will have to receive approval from the IHSA to use a shot clock during games, with more information expected to be released by mid-September in terms of how to implement the proper use and time.

“The IHSA’s survey of administrators and coaches last year made it very clear that our membership wasn’t ready to implement the shot clock in basketball at this juncture,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “Our priority now shifts to gathering feedback and data on the impact that the shot clock creates on game play, game management, and school finances. We look forward to working with our schools to pilot usage of the shot clock in some tournaments and shootouts this winter. We will release information to our schools on how to apply to use the shot clock in their tournament or shootout in mid-September.”

For Central boys basketball coach Leconte Nix, the shot clock is a welcome sight. The decision from the IHSA parallels a move from The National Federation of State High School Associations last year that approved a 35-second shot clock starting with the 2022-23 season.

“I’m excited about it, I hope it happens,” Nix said. “I think it’ll be good for the game. It’s happening at every level besides ours, the college level, the pro level, and I think we need it. I think it’s foreign countries in high schools right now. So I think it’s big. My only real concern is the main power about it. Who’s going to run it and how are we going to get to do it? That’s my only really concern, but I’m excited for it, I think it’s needed in our game.”

The shot clock is used in eight states, California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Washington, varying between 30 and 35 seconds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
qrockonline.com

Trio Charged in Illinois Video Gaming Burglary Ring

Three people are facing charges in a statewide video game burglary ring. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that charges were filed against Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka. Raoul says the trio broke into businesses around Illinois and robbed video gaming machines of around 400-thousand-dollars.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/25/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois’ two gubernatorial candidates were on a farm near Lexington last night to talk to constituents about the upcoming November 8th election, courtesy of the Illinois Farm Bureau. Both men responded to the main question about Illinois’ direction with renewable energy. Governor Pritzker says his goal of having a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 is realistic with biofuels needed until then. Senator Darren Bailey said the state’s move to renewable energy has been careless and is moving too fast. Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled for two face-to-face debates later this fall.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

2022 State Fair by the numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success.  Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair.  Many food vendors declared this year as […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
City
Champaign, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
State
North Dakota State
Local
Illinois College Basketball
State
Rhode Island State
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Teachers In Illinois By District

A good education can open doors to a lot of opportunities. Studies have shown that most Bachelor’s degree holders earn nearly $26,000 more per year than high school graduates. If students decide that getting a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide them with the tools, skills, and support they need to make that decision.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland

Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

IL Secretary of State tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Secretary of State Jesse White announced Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19. The secretary of state is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating while working from home. White is vaccinated and has received two booster shots. His office said he is following appropriate CDC and IDPH quarantine guidelines.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Boys Basketball#Shot Clock#Highschoolsports#Ihsa#Central
newschannel20.com

Illinois State Police looking for telecommunicators

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS) — Illinois State Police are looking for telecommunicators. In a Facebook post, Illinois State Police have openings for Telecommunicator Trainees in the Springfield Communications Center. For more information, visit illinois.jobs2web.com.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Illinois to receive federal money to plug abandoned wells

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois is receiving federal money to plug some of its oil and gas wells no longer in operation.  U.S. Department of Interior officials announced Thursday they are providing 24 states with funding to plug and cap orphaned wells, including $25 million for Illinois. The funding is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
WCIA

Ill. Attorney General: Statewide robbery ring busted

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Thursday that three people have been arrested in connection a statewide robbery ring that targets video gaming machines. A fourth suspect was already in prison and two others are wanted. Raoul said the members of this ring allegedly broke into restaurants, bars, social clubs […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Illinois State Police put over 1,000 individuals into ‘compliance’ following firearm blitz

ILLINOIS (KMOV) - The Illinois State Police conducted a firearms enforcement blitz that resulted in over 1,000 people being in compliance with FOID Card laws. ISP reported the enforcement happened across the state from June 16 through July 31. St. Clair County reports one homicide happened in that timeframe in East St. Louis. The enforcement details are designed to ensure those who have had their firearm rights revoked are in compliance with the Firearms Owners Identification Card (FOID) Act.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

See Spot scam: Beware of puppy fraud schemes

IOWA (WHBF) — While pet scams aren’t new, they have gained traction in recent years, especially during the first several months of the pandemic. In fact, the Better Business Bureau’s 2021 Scam Tracker Risk Report found that so-called puppy scams topped the list of products most used to perpetrate online purchase scams. In 2020, the […]
IOWA STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

High Times Gives the Power to the People for Its Illinois Cannabis Cup

It's Cannabis Cup season in Illinois this month, meaning thousands of the Land of Lincoln's most dedicated stoners are hard at work judging the state's top-shelf weed offerings across a variety of categories in the noble pursuit of crowning this year's best of the best. It's also the third year...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy