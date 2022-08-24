Get your first taste of a ruined kingdom with the new Soulstice demo

Get your first look at the Holy Kingdom of Keidas as upcoming action game Soulstice unveils its upcoming demo at the Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by Mana.

A new trailer opens as protagonist Briar is set upon as she runs through a ruined city. Thankfully, her sister Lute is immediately at her side thanks to the pair's status as Chimera, which grants Briar superhuman strength. Unfortunately, that strength comes at a cost, and Lute's soul has been bound to Briar, turning the former into a shade with her own magical powers.

In the trailer, Briar and Lute stand firm against a Wraith. Having invaded the kingdom that the sisters call home, Wraiths have corrupted its inhabitants' bodies, turning them into monsters that attack those who remain. As Briar faces off against their foe, the trailer confirms that a PC demo for Soulstice is available on Steam right now, ahead of the game's full release which is currently planned for September 20 across PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One, as well as PC.

The souls-like inspiration behind Soulstice is pretty clear, and the game's boss fights promise to be suitably impressive, but there are a few twists on the famous formula on offer. As well as the ability to utilise Lute's auras to expose the weaknesses of the many enemies you'll face, you'll also be able to switch up Briar's various weapons and abilities throughout the game, building to fabulous combos as you grow more and more prolific with your skills.

I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.