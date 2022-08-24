ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Zip Trip Tysons: 5 Must Stops!

TYSONS, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to TYSONS! Shop, dine and explore this Fairfax County crossroads that's just a hop, skip and a jump from the nation's capital!. If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take a photo - post...
TYSONS, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Elaine's Modern Mediterranean to Open in Old Town

A new restaurant concept is coming to Queen Street in Old Town Alexandria. Elaine's Modern Mediterranean is opening at 208 Queen St., the yellow building formerly home to Bilbo Baggins, which closed when its owners retired in 2020. "Elaine's is a family-owned restaurant that will serve modern Mediterranean cuisine, which...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Momo Sushi & Cafe in Old Town and a number of other businesses are up for sale

After 17 years in Old Town, Momo Sushi & Cafe is for sale. The restaurant at 212 Queen Street is selling for $1.7 million. “This business has been conservatively valued at a sale value of $1.7M with property making this Japanese Restaurant an excellent opportunity for a qualified new owner based on its track record of profitability,” according to a listing on BizBuySell. “It’s been in business for 17 years, contains all the trade furnishings of a restaurant with a loyal customer base.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

Former Ashburn Bloom store reborn as Replay Sports

The new Replay Sports location in a former Bloom grocery store space is finally ready to open its doors. The batting cages and baseball skills center will hold an open house this weekend. As The Burn first reported back in June, the former Bloom store at the Piccadilly Plaza shopping...
ASHBURN, VA
ffxnow.com

Capital One Center plans big birthday bash for The Perch skypark in Tysons

It has been one year since The Perch opened, providing a slice of publicly accessible, recreational space on Capital One’s growing Tysons campus. To celebrate the first anniversary of its elevated park, Capital One Center announced yesterday (Thursday) that its now-biannual Perchfest will return on Sept. 16-18 — almost one year to the date after the grand opening in 2021.
TYSONS, VA
mocoshow.com

Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List

Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
SILVER SPRING, MD
theburn.com

New SR Coffee shop opens this week in Ashburn

A new coffee shop is coming this week to Ashburn — taking one of the few spaces where Starbucks gave up the ghost. We’re referring to the much buzzed about SR Coffee Co. Back in April, The Burn broke the news that SR Coffee Co. was coming into the Ashburn Farm Market Center. That’s the shopping center at the corner of Claiborne Parkway and Ashburn Farm Parkway — it’s often called Junction Plaza by locals.
ASHBURN, VA
alxnow.com

Open houses in Alexandria this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Alexandria this weekend:. Noteworthy: All brick, rear patio, built-in kitchen window seat. Open: Saturday, 2-4 p.m. ( Betty Mallon – McEnearney Associates) 4827 Peacock Avenue, Belle Wood. 5 BR/3 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Gas fireplace, deck,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

NOVA Parks Incurring Net Loss from Cameron Run — “How to optimize the use of Cameron Run Regional Park is an issue that has bedeviled Alexandria residents, city staff and elected leaders for years.” [Alexandria Times]. See a Sizzling Cabaret Show Every Month at Italian Restaurant —...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

The big news this week was some favorite local restaurants and bars going away. Both Mackie’s Bar and Grill and Elizabeth’s Counter are set to close in the next couple weeks. Owner Rob Krupicka is planning to replace the latter with a new comfort food restaurant called Railbird Kitchen sometime later this year, but the spot’s famed handmade donuts won’t be returning.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fairfaxcounty.gov

Lake Accotink Anniversary Party Offers Special 10 a.m. Early-Bird Entry

Be the first one there! Join our 60th Anniversary Party at 10 a.m. and enjoy an extra hour of fun at Lake Accotink Park this weekend. Due to increased community interest, anniversary activities will begin an hour earlier! Snag a parking space, be first in line and take advantage of this special opportunity to enjoy our amusements early in the day. The carousel and mini golf will now open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
FAIRFAX, VA
ffxnow.com

Study group considers new future for Reston National Golf Course

A study group financed by the owners of Reston National Golf Course — which has been the focus of a community quest to oppose redevelopment — is charting a new path forward for the golf course. Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities, the golf course’s owners, hired...
RESTON, VA
Robb Report

An Ex-Employee of This DC Michelin-Starred Restaurant Has Accused the Owner of Using a Racist Slur

Eric Ziebold of the Michelin-starred Kinship and Métier in Washington, DC, has been accused of using a racist slur with an employee, causing some turmoil at his restaurants. Klyn Jones, a former server at the French-American Kinship, alleges that Ziebold said the words “stupid N–” to her four times when she worked at the restaurant about three months ago, according to Washingtonian. Starting last week, she began protesting outside the restaurant, and a TikTok of her protest went viral over the weekend. “The owner is racist and [patrons] should not give their money to this establishment,” Jones says in the video. In...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

12-year-old becomes youngest leaseholder at Tysons mall

TYSONS, Va. — Alejandro Buxton is just like any other 12-year-old. He likes to play with Legos, take family vacations and just started 7th grade. According to his mom, Patricia Buxton, he also has a "very expensive comic book habit." But, unlike most kids his age — or for...

