fox5atlanta.com
Newnan High School Coach Chip Walker
Newnan High School Coach Chip Walker says his team is ready despite a quicker than normal turnaround, having played a Saturday game during Week One. He say his team has learned a lot from their miscues in that short time. Coach Walker says they have a bevy of tough teams at the start of their season and their rivalry against East Coweta is as big as it gets.
fox5atlanta.com
High 5 Sports recap – Week Two
ATLANTA - There's a lot of high-flying action on this week's High 5 Sports. The High 5 team has 17 matchups between some of the hottest rivalries in Georgia. That includes the Game of the Week which is the Brantley-Knott Jug. Play of the Night. Woodland-Stockbridge vs. Columbia. The Columbia...
Kirby Smart admits Georgia defensive drop-off up front, veteran Oregon line looms
ATHENS — Kirby Smart turned his focus to Georgia’s opening game, and the matchup between the Oregon offensive line and UGA’s reloaded defensive line has his attention. “Absolutely, it is (a bit matchup), they have 85 or 90 percent of their snaps coming back across the offensive line,” Smart said on Atlanta’s 680 The Fan radio. “That’s really incredible when you think of five position players with the majority of playing time back.
DeKalb County teen shows the pros how it’s done at the PGA Tour Championship
ATLANTA — Most of us may never receive a round of applause, but 16 year old Ethan Quitman better get used to it. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen spoke to Quitman, the Southwest DeKalb High School who junior crushed the ceremonial opening tee shot to kick off the PGA’s Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.
fox5atlanta.com
Broadway and music legend Melba Moore honored in Atlanta
ATLANTA - She was only in her mid-20s when she took home a Tony Award for her performance in Broadway’s "Purlie" — and if you’ve ever seen a clip of her performing "I Got Love" during the awards telecast, you know exactly why she won. Now, the legendary Melba Moore is collecting a pair of new honors here in Atlanta, celebrating both her career in the performing arts and her commitment to volunteerism.
CBS 46
Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
fox5atlanta.com
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
macaronikid.com
Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City
The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
fox5atlanta.com
Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair
ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
The Citizen Online
Janet M. Bender of Peachtree City, Ga.
Janet M. Bender of Peachtree City, Georgia passed away on August 16, 2022. Born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan, Janet graduated with degrees in Journalism and Education from Michigan State University in 1957. Following graduation, Janet and her husband Don, moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan where she worked as an elementary school teacher for the Grand Rapids Public Schools.
Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities
GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair. The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'Hooch
When we read that Atlanta's Canoe Restaurant is celebrating 27 years this August, we decided it would be a great spot to celebrate our own August wedding anniversary. But since Covid, we've been avoiding crowds in tight spaces.
fox5atlanta.com
Le Diner En Blanc returns to Atlanta
Le Diner En Blanc, the global secret and elegant dining affair, will be back in Atlanta in September for its eighth-annual outing. Chef Vagn Nielsen and Sam Lenaeus visited Good Day to share more details about what's been called the city's largest dinner party.
CBS 46
Up to 60,000 expected to attend Atlanta’s 2022 Dragon Con
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Labor Day staple is coming back to Atlanta. Dragon Con, the annual pop culture convention, will be in town September 1-5. The convention focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. This year’s event is expected to draw up to...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Local doctor gives facts about fibroids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fibroid Center’s Dr. John Lipman stopped by CBS 46 to discuss the benign pelvic tumors for National Wellness Month. More than 20 million women have fibroids, and many don’t even know they have them.
Weekend Concert Picks for Aug. 25-28
Thurs., Aug 25Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire @ Lakewood Amphitheatre Fri., Aug. 26Lady Gaga @ Truist ParkPlain White T’s @ Chamblee City HallThe Lumineers @ State Farm Arena Sat., Aug. 27The Black Keys with Band of Horses @ Ameris Bank AmphitheatreThree Dog Night @ Atlanta Symphony HallYacht Rock Revue @ Chastain Park (pictured)Grant Green Jr. @ Northside Tavern Sun., Aug. 28The Decemberists @ […] The post Weekend Concert Picks for Aug. 25-28 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
24hip-hop.com
Is Exodayoungan The Next Big Thing?
EXODAYOUNGAN, Only 19 from Pascagoula, Mississippi but now live on the nawfside of Atlanta. He recently started his rap career in 2022 after being inspired by his friends & Jaydayoungan which is his favorite rapper. However, he’s only been rapping for two months now and been making a big name...
getnews.info
Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service Proud To Provide Complimentary Dinner
Leading private helicopter tour service providers, Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service, offer complimentary dinner with their rides in Atlanta. Residents and tourists in and around Atlanta are set for an amazing experience touring the city from the skies as Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service upped their offering with the addition of a complimentary dinner to their rides. The company has grown to become a leading name in the industry, providing amazing helicopter rides to lovers of adventures, with the addition of complimentary dinner taking the experience a notch higher.
CBS 46
Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
