Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
fox10phoenix.com
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Chandler
The crash happened in the area of Cooper and Ray Roads in Chandler. Police have released few details on what happened.
Tempe police looking for info after woman struck and killed while riding bike
Tempe police are looking for information after a woman was killed Thursday night while riding her bike.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Police were following suspect before officer-involved shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A police officer shot a suspect at the Circle K at the intersection of Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an officer-involved shooting is under investigation. According to Sgt. Richard Grandillas, the SWAT team...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
police1.com
Ariz. officer indicted for death of knife-wielding shoplifting suspect in a wheelchair
TUCSON, Ariz. — A former officer has been indicted on manslaughter charges after he allegedly shot an armed suspect in a wheelchair who was shoplifting in 2021. Officer Ryan Remington allegedly shot the suspect, Richard Lee Richards, 61, who was in a motorized wheelchair, nine times while he was working security at Walmart on November 29, CBS News reported. Remington was approached by a loss prevention employee, who said a man in a mobility scooter had supposedly taken a toolbox. Both followed after Richards and they asked him for a receipt.
AZFamily
DPS officer released from hospital after being dragged during car chase
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been released from the hospital after being dragged during a car chase on State Route 92 earlier this month. Officials say that on Thursday, Aug. 11, an Acura sedan was pulled over on SR...
Four dead after suspect opens fire on officer serving eviction notice in Arizona
A law enforcement officer and a suspect were among four people who were killed Thursday in Arizona after the officer tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said. Tucson Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas identified the officer in a statement as Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43. He did not identify...
KOLD-TV
Police arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run near Campbell Avenue, 36th Street
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier in the month. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 43-year-old Armando Morales is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision, but further investigation could lead to more charges, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Pima County constable's murder puts focus on job dangers
As investigators continue to look into a shooting incident that left the suspect, along with a Pima County constable and two others dead, a focus of sorts is now on the risks these elected offiicals face while on duty. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
Pedestrian killed Wednesday on South Nogales Highway
A pedestrian was hit and killed in the early morning hours Wednesday, Aug. 24 on South Nogales Highway near Corona Road, according to Tucson Police.
Four people killed, including constable, at Tucson apartment complex
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed four people, including a constable, were killed in a shooting yesterday morning.
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson officer Ryan Remington facing manslaughter charge for shooting armed suspect nine times
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The former Tucson police officer who fatally shot an armed suspect in a mobility scooter last year has been indicted on a manslaughter charge. Mike Storie, attorney for Ryan Remington, confirmed his client was charged. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover hosted a 3 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Constable speaks out after 2nd shooting involving Arizona constables in as many months
A shooting in Tucson that killed a Pima County constable on Aug. 25 was the second Arizona shooting involving a constable in as many months. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports on the dangers constables may face.
fox10phoenix.com
Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
Casa Grande man convicted of leading Border Patrol on violent, meth-induced chase
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A Casa Grande man who led Border Patrol agents on a high-speed chase that ended in a violent shootout has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison. Alejandro Rodriguez Stalter, 31, was convicted this week of assaulting a federal officer after he used an AR-15 rifle to shoot at a Border Patrol agent during a chase through the Arizona desert.
AOL Corp
4 people fatally shot, including constable, at eviction in Arizona
Four people were killed in a shooting during an eviction in southern Arizona, including a constable. Deborah Martinez, a Pima County constable, was serving an eviction notice at the Lind Commons apartment complex in Tucson, the Arizona Daily Star reported. Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson, Ariz. (Google/) The identities of...
fox10phoenix.com
Tucson constable, 2 others killed by resident evicted from apartment: reports
TUCSON. Ariz. - Four people were fatally shot in a triple murder-suicide at a Tucson apartment complex on Thursday, police said. According to reports from KOLD-TV, officers were called to the scene at around 11:00 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
KOLD-TV
Man fighting for life following shooting near Glenn, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting near Glenn and Oracle in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Tucson Police Department said the shooting happened near North Balboa Avenue and West Kelso Street. The TPD said a woman has been detained.
Arizona Man Drove Wrong Way For 10+ Miles Before Crashing Into Trooper
The man told police he had taken shots and a couple of drinks at a party.
fox10phoenix.com
Car found submerged in Coolidge river; no injuries reported
COOLIDGE, Ariz. - No one was inside a vehicle that was found submerged in the Gila River in Pinal County. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene near Christensen Road, north of Highway 287, at around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, and found a white car that was almost completely underwater with its windows rolled down.
Comments / 0