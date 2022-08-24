ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
County
Pinal County, AZ
Pinal County, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
Pinal County, AZ
Crime & Safety
police1.com

Ariz. officer indicted for death of knife-wielding shoplifting suspect in a wheelchair

TUCSON, Ariz. — A former officer has been indicted on manslaughter charges after he allegedly shot an armed suspect in a wheelchair who was shoplifting in 2021. Officer Ryan Remington allegedly shot the suspect, Richard Lee Richards, 61, who was in a motorized wheelchair, nine times while he was working security at Walmart on November 29, CBS News reported. Remington was approached by a loss prevention employee, who said a man in a mobility scooter had supposedly taken a toolbox. Both followed after Richards and they asked him for a receipt.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run near Campbell Avenue, 36th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier in the month. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 43-year-old Armando Morales is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision, but further investigation could lead to more charges, police said.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Pcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
AOL Corp

4 people fatally shot, including constable, at eviction in Arizona

Four people were killed in a shooting during an eviction in southern Arizona, including a constable. Deborah Martinez, a Pima County constable, was serving an eviction notice at the Lind Commons apartment complex in Tucson, the Arizona Daily Star reported. Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson, Ariz. (Google/) The identities of...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car found submerged in Coolidge river; no injuries reported

COOLIDGE, Ariz. - No one was inside a vehicle that was found submerged in the Gila River in Pinal County. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene near Christensen Road, north of Highway 287, at around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, and found a white car that was almost completely underwater with its windows rolled down.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy