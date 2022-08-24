ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

All Genshin Impact codes and how to redeem them

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Genshin Impact codes are regularly released through promotions and livestreams, but with how quickly these come and go, many codes are easy to miss and may expire before you get a chance to redeem them. With that in mind, we've prepared a regularly updated list of all currently available Genshin Impact codes to redeem so that you can scrounge up every last Primogem and resource.

Genshin Impact codes to redeem

As it happens, Hoyoverse just released a fresh redemption code to celebrate the release of Sumeru in update 3.0:

  • 6A6VJTWGCPYV - 60 Primogems, five Adventurer's Experience

This code rolled out alongside a separate login bonus which is also connected to the Hoyolab tool. This event will run from August 24 through August 30. By logging in every day via the tools tab of the Hoyolab website or mobile app, or the check-in link under the in-game news notice about "Genshin Impact Tools V3.0 Update," you can claim an additional 30 Primogems and some miscellaneous enhancement materials. It's not much but it is something, and something is all we can hope for with Genshin freebies.

If you're new to the game or haven't redeemed many codes before, you can also try this semi-permanent single-use code:

  • GENSHINGIFT - 50 Primogems, three Hero's Wit

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3yuw_0hTmeB6O00

(Image credit: Hoyoverse)

You can redeem Genshin Impact codes via the official website's gift redemption page . Make sure you're logged in with your Hoyoverse account, double-check that you have the correct regional server and character nickname pulled up (these boxes should auto-fill if you're logged in), and then enter the redemption code and click the redeem button. If you can't find the code redemption page, look under the "More" tab of the main page.

Your code rewards will be sent to you through Genshin Impact's in-game mail system. Be sure to collect them quickly so they don't get pushed down by other mail.

Expired Genshin Impact redemption codes

Most Genshin Impact codes expire fairly quickly, especially the reward codes issued during official update preview streams. The update 3.0 official program gave out three codes worth 100 Primogems each, for instance, but sadly they expired quite some time ago.

For reference, those now-expired codes are:

  • 8ANCKTWYVRD5
  • EA7VKTFHU9VR
  • KT7DKSFGCRWD

Here are some general Genshin Impact tips to help you on your journey through Teyvat.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Primogem#Adventurer S Experience#Hoyolab
GamesRadar

The Mana Pro Debit Card gives you $25 to spend on your favourite games - so here are ten amazing, low-cost titles to pick up

The card you use to buy your favourite games could soon be granting you your next favourite title at no extra cost. Billed as 'the debit card for gamers', Mana - which launches this summer - lets you earn extra points on purchases of certain gaming products, and even more points on select subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass or Nintendo Switch Online.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
GamesRadar

Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED stock now live - where to buy the special edition

Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED stock is out in the wild, which means anyone waiting for the new release before upgrading should be hitting those virtual aisles. We're seeing some strong availability across both the US and the UK right now, but we wouldn't take that strength for granted. We're still waiting on a few retailers to take their console listings live, but there are plenty of paint-splattered colorways available already.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy