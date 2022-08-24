ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

beckershospitalreview.com

25 active early-stage digital health investors

Despite slowing down a bit in 2022, the digital health funding market remains plenty active, as venture capitalists continue to bet on trends like telehealth and virtual care. Here are 25 of the most-active seed and pre-seed digital health investors, according to an Aug. 22 Substack post by health tech investor Christina Farr. They are listed in no particular order.
beckershospitalreview.com

Biotech company raises $5M in seed funding

Biotechnology company Ordaos has raised $5 million in seed funding to be used for product development and partner acquisition. Ordaos specializes in creating miniature proteins used in drug developments. The funding round was led by Middleland Capital's VTC Ventures, according to an Aug. 25 Ordaos news release. "Ordaos' class of...
beckershospitalreview.com

Gender-affirming virtual care startup Plume raises $24M

Plume, a telehealth startup that focuses on the transgender community, landed $24 million in a series B funding round to expand nationwide and grow into virtual primary care. "As a trans woman and physician, I started Plume to offer a supportive space for trans Americans as they navigate our nation's broken healthcare system," stated Jerrica Kirkley, MD, Plume's co-founder and chief medical officer, in an Aug. 23 company news release. "We are on track to reach our goal of increasing access to high-quality, gender-affirming care to patients across the U.S. in both urban areas and coverage deserts."
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon exec joins healthcare workforce company

Patty Bedard, head of executive development at Amazon, left the company to join healthcare workforce marketplace platform CareRev. Ms. Bedard will serve as CareRev's chief people officer, according to an Aug. 25 press release. In this role, Ms. Bedard will be responsible for building strategies and processes to drive employee engagement and retention.
beckershospitalreview.com

Moderna sues Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine patent

Moderna filed a lawsuit Aug. 26 accusing Pfizer-BioNTech of using Moderna's patented mRNA technology for COVID-19 vaccines, according to court documents. In the lawsuit filed in Massachusetts, Moderna claims it was founded to develop mRNA technology and filed patents for it between 2011 and 2016, which Pfizer then "copied [...] without ever requesting a license."
beckershospitalreview.com

LFA Machines acquires pharma ingredients distribution company

Encapsulation company LFA Machines has acquired pharmaceutical ingredients company Vivion. Vivion has distribution centers across the West Coast and office locations in California and Canada. LFA Machines hopes to expand its nutraceutical business with the acquisition, according to an Aug. 26 LFA Machines news release. LFA Machines is a subsidiary...
beckershospitalreview.com

Novartis to spin off drug business Sandoz

Global drugmaker Novartis will spin off its generics and biosimilars company, Sandoz, to focus on "innovative medicines" as pharmaceutical companies selling generics struggle to compete with the high costs of brand name drugs. "For Novartis, the separation of Sandoz would further support our strategy of building a focused innovative medicines...
beckershospitalreview.com

Financial updates from 13 health systems

Several health systems have recently released financial results for the second quarter and first half of this year, with many seeing higher expenses offset revenue gains. Below are 13 health systems that recently released financial results. Results for the first half of 2022. Pittsburgh-based UPMC reported revenue of $12.5 billion...
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon execs that exited this year

Several healthcare executives and leaders at Amazon have stepped down or taken a break from their positions in 2022. Here are three leaders who announced resignations or breaks since Jan. 1:. Phoebe Yang, general manager of healthcare at Amazon Web Services, said she was stepping down from her role in...
beckershospitalreview.com

What CIOs, digital execs expect from Amazon in healthcare

Amazon revealed plans to shutter Amazon Care in an Aug. 24 letter to Amazon Health Services employees. But that doesn't mean the end of healthcare services from the nearly $470 billion technology behemoth. "Organizations as large as Amazon and Alphabet can afford to try things in many different ways," said...
beckershospitalreview.com

Johnson & Johnson names former CVS president, CEO as future board chair of consumer health arm

Johnson & Johnson has named former CVS president and CEO Larry Merlo the non-executive chair designate for board of directors of its new consumer health company. Mr. Merlo will formally assume the role as non-executive chair upon completion of the planned separation of Johnson & Johnson's consumer line from the rest of its healthcare research and development business, according to an Aug. 24 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com

PathAI partners with Bristol Myers Squibb

Artificial intelligence company PathAI is partnering with pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb in a multiyear agreement. Bristol Myers Squibb will work with PathAI in the fields of oncology, fibrosis and immunology. The partnership will use AI models to better identify patient populations, according to an Aug. 25 PathAI news release.
beckershospitalreview.com

Why health systems pick Microsoft for the cloud over Amazon and Google

Healthcare organizations are choosing Microsoft for the cloud because of its stability, its advancement in recent years and their familiarity with the company, according to an Aug. 25 KLAS Research report. The eight provider and payer groups surveyed all use Microsoft's software-as-service solutions, while some also employ its infrastructure- and...
beckershospitalreview.com

ScionHealth launches remote monitoring program across 12 states

Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth will remotely monitor thousands of ambulatory patients from its 18 community hospitals across a dozen states through a collaboration with health tech company Cadence. "At ScionHealth, we are committed to advancing innovative healthcare solutions in order to serve patients where and when they need care," health system...
beckershospitalreview.com

CVS Health to invest $10.5M in affordable housing for Cleveland

CVS Health will invest $10.5 million to build 50 supportive housing units in Cleveland as part of its commitment to addressing health equity. The new three-story development will offer one- and two-bedroom fully furnished units with a range of amenities to house young adults, according to an Aug. 25 news release from the company.
beckershospitalreview.com

Google to label which healthcare facilities provide abortions

Google is updating its search and maps features to show which healthcare facilities provide abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and several states outlawing the procedure, TechCrunch reported Aug. 25. The tech giant will label facilities as "Provides abortions" if it has confirmed that...
beckershospitalreview.com

PeaceHealth names chief development officer

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth named Anne Rassmussen system vice president and chief development officer, according to an Aug. 25 news release. Ms. Rassmussen has served as the chief development officer for the company's Northwest network since 2016. Her tenure at PeaceHealth began in 2012 as the director of development for PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Whatcom Hospice Foundation. She was critical in advancing the Stronger Together fundraising campaign, which invests in community healthcare development.
beckershospitalreview.com

5 health systems implementing new telehealth, virtual care programs

Here are five health system implementing, investing and creating new telehealth and virtual care programs:. Los Angeles-based CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center has launched a telestroke program in collaboration with the University of Southern California's Keck Medicine. The program allows clinicians at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center to consult remotely with stroke specialists and neurologists at USC's Keck Medicine.
beckershospitalreview.com

Teladoc in the headlines: 6 recent stories

From hiring a former Renton, Wash.-based Providence executive to reporting a net loss of $9.78 billion in its second-quarter earning report, here are six of the most recent healthcare moves from Teladoc as reported by Becker's:. Teladoc expanded the offerings for Primary360, its virtual primary care platform, to give members...
