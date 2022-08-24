ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Adult Parole Authority comes to Wilmington to complete sweep

The Adult Parole Authority was performing a sweep in Wilmington Thursday for alleged violators of parole, according to Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen. The Wilmington Police Department was requested as a transport officer, added Fithen. Pictured are WPD officers escorting an individual to a police cruiser in the area where Rombach Avenue becomes East Locust Street. The Adult Parole Authority is responsible for the supervision of adult felony offenders returning to local communities from prison, as well as assisting Courts of Common Pleas with supervision duties for felony offenders. The Adult Parole Authority is a part of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting in east Columbus Saturday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the incident started at 3:31 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue when officers made a traffic stop. A police spokesperson at the scene said there were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Fight at Circleville Walmart

Circleville – Pickaway County Sheriff responded to the scene of a fight at Circleville Walmart around 4:30 pm. According to early reports, the fight was between a juvenile and an adult male, inside the store close to the security gates. The adult male attempted to leave the store when Pickaway deputies showed up.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

Eleven local issues on November ballot in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Elections certified 11 questions and issues for the November ballot, including a proposed renewal of the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) 1 percent income tax expiring at the end of the year. This same proposed five-year income tax renewal was defeated both this...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WLKY.com

Video shows standoff unfold with suspect who tried to breach FBI office in Ohio

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — New video shows how a standoff with the man who tried to breach an FBI field office in Ohio unfolded and how it came to an end. After a failed attempt to gain access to the FBI offices in Cincinnati, investigators said Ricky Shiffer then led officers on a chase up Interstate 71 through Warren County and into Clinton County, Ohio.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
msn.com

Hearings end for Blue Ash murder case retrial

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man returns to death row Friday after a bid to get a new trial. Elwood Jones was convicted of beating a woman to death in Blue Ash in 1994. His attorneys claim there is new evidence. The prosecutor said the right person was convicted. It...
BLUE ASH, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police in Chillicothe release images of robbery suspects

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department has released surveillance images from a recent robbery of a local cosmetics store. According to reports, officers responded to Ulta on North Bridge Street, Sunday afternoon. Employees of the business said two African American females and another unknown subject allegedly loaded bags...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Arrest Man Threatening Local Entity

Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after he caused a scene at a local non-profit group. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to Friel and Associates Wednesday, located at 111 West Water Street. When they arrived they received reports that Michael L. Cydrus was making threats toward the Community Action group located at 250 Woodbridge Ave.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

1 dead in Tipp City rollover crash

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has died after a rollover crash in Tipp City Friday night. According to the Tipp City Police Department, a man from Huber Heights was driving his pickup truck west on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road when he lost control of his vehicle, sending the truck into a rollover crash. Crews were […]
TIPP CITY, OH
WDTN

Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio

The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

