Ohio man sentenced to 12 years in prison for posing as funeral director
TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for providing funeral services without a license. Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison for running an illicit funeral home business at locations across Ohio, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Hardin was […]
Adult Parole Authority comes to Wilmington to complete sweep
The Adult Parole Authority was performing a sweep in Wilmington Thursday for alleged violators of parole, according to Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen. The Wilmington Police Department was requested as a transport officer, added Fithen. Pictured are WPD officers escorting an individual to a police cruiser in the area where Rombach Avenue becomes East Locust Street. The Adult Parole Authority is responsible for the supervision of adult felony offenders returning to local communities from prison, as well as assisting Courts of Common Pleas with supervision duties for felony offenders. The Adult Parole Authority is a part of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.
Trial preparations nearly finalized for one suspect in 2016 Pike County massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio — Six years have passed since eight members of the Rhoden family were killed in the middle of the night, execution-style. "We were hearing rumors, you know, years ago," Blaine Beekman said. Beekman, a former Pike County commissioner, said Friday that rumors about who committed the heinous...
Clinton County grand jury indicts man on charge of felony domestic violence
WILMINGTON — A domestic violence repeat offender has been indicted on a charge of domestic violence (DV). Grand jurors indicted Charles E. McCrobie, 40 of Martinsville and formerly of Lynchburg, alleging he committed domestic violence on May 4, 2022. McCrobie has two prior domestic violence convictions: one in Clinton...
Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting in east Columbus Saturday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the incident started at 3:31 p.m. in the area of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue when officers made a traffic stop. A police spokesperson at the scene said there were […]
Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
Breaking: Fight at Circleville Walmart
Circleville – Pickaway County Sheriff responded to the scene of a fight at Circleville Walmart around 4:30 pm. According to early reports, the fight was between a juvenile and an adult male, inside the store close to the security gates. The adult male attempted to leave the store when Pickaway deputies showed up.
Eleven local issues on November ballot in Clinton County
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Elections certified 11 questions and issues for the November ballot, including a proposed renewal of the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) 1 percent income tax expiring at the end of the year. This same proposed five-year income tax renewal was defeated both this...
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Video shows standoff unfold with suspect who tried to breach FBI office in Ohio
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — New video shows how a standoff with the man who tried to breach an FBI field office in Ohio unfolded and how it came to an end. After a failed attempt to gain access to the FBI offices in Cincinnati, investigators said Ricky Shiffer then led officers on a chase up Interstate 71 through Warren County and into Clinton County, Ohio.
Hearings end for Blue Ash murder case retrial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man returns to death row Friday after a bid to get a new trial. Elwood Jones was convicted of beating a woman to death in Blue Ash in 1994. His attorneys claim there is new evidence. The prosecutor said the right person was convicted. It...
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
Trial set for man accused of helping kill eight members of a family in Pike County
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – The most complex and perhaps most notorious murder trial in Ohio history is about to get underway in Pike County. That is where four members of one family are accused of killing eight members of another family over custody of a little girl. Final jury...
Police in Chillicothe release images of robbery suspects
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department has released surveillance images from a recent robbery of a local cosmetics store. According to reports, officers responded to Ulta on North Bridge Street, Sunday afternoon. Employees of the business said two African American females and another unknown subject allegedly loaded bags...
Chillicothe Police Arrest Man Threatening Local Entity
Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after he caused a scene at a local non-profit group. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were dispatched to Friel and Associates Wednesday, located at 111 West Water Street. When they arrived they received reports that Michael L. Cydrus was making threats toward the Community Action group located at 250 Woodbridge Ave.
1 dead in Tipp City rollover crash
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has died after a rollover crash in Tipp City Friday night. According to the Tipp City Police Department, a man from Huber Heights was driving his pickup truck west on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road when he lost control of his vehicle, sending the truck into a rollover crash. Crews were […]
Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio
The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleads guilty to felony charges
CLARK COUNTY — Today, a former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleaded guilty to charges accusing him of stealing money from the county. Robert Vanderhorst, 63, was originally indicted on three counts of theft in office. News Center 7 was there when he pled guilty to one count...
