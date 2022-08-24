Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
California Senate-Passed Bills Head To Governor To Sign: Here's The Cannabis Legislation About To Become Law In The Golden State
The end of California's legislative session is just around the corner with setting up the framework of interstate trade of marijuana among the bills that will advance to the office of the governor of California for his signature. There are other bills still pending, such as one that would prohibit...
Benzinga
Marijuana Shops Shut Down As BC Strike Continues, South Dakotans Say No To Legal Cannabis & Kansas Says Yes
Marijuana Stores In B.C. Start Shutting Down As Strike Hits Supply Chains. A number of private cannabis stores in British Columbia might be out of stock in several days. The retailers are ready to make radical moves after members of the British Columbia General Employees' Union launched a strike in mid-August, calling for wage protection against inflation and rising cost of living, reported CityNews Vancouver.
Benzinga
'Cannabis Companies Are Specifically Targeted By Criminals:' Prohibition, Lack Of Banking Pose Big Public Safety, Social Equity Issues
On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, the U.S. Cannabis Council hosted a virtual briefing called "UNSAFE Banking & Cannabis: The Real-Life Impact on Public Safety and Social Equity," where speakers shared firsthand accounts of public safety and social equity challenges due to lack of banking access. Discrepancies between federal and state...
Benzinga
Could Federal Cannabis Legalization Backfire? Report Says It Could Trigger Higher Prices In California, Benefiting Illicit Market
There seems to be a consensus among analysts that if the legalization bill in the Senate were to pass in its current form, “legal cannabis would become even more expensive than it already is”, reported Dan Mitchell for the East Bay Express. According to a report by New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
As DEA Withdraws In Psychedelics Battle Over DOI And DOC, Researchers Win - For Now
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is pulling back efforts to list certain hallucinogens as Schedule I substances after being challenged by scientists. “DOI and DOC are incredible tools for research, as well as mental and physical health,” Panacea Plant Sciences CEO David Heldreth told Marijuana Moment. Heldreth was referring...
Comments / 0