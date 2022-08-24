Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
CBS 46
Parents continue to complain of overcrowding in Paulding County School District
Georgia special needs powerlifter invited to World Championship in England. According to the CDC, the latest three-week average in Georgia shows it's at more than 2,790 cases. Respiratory syncytial virus is treatable though, and doctors say deaths have been rare. USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders. Updated: 6 hours...
CBS 46
NAACP asks DOJ to probe Atlanta Police
According to the CDC, the latest three-week average in Georgia shows it's at more than 2,790 cases. Respiratory syncytial virus is treatable though, and doctors say deaths have been rare. USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders. Updated: 6 hours ago. If you already have a bag in your home,...
'This bill will save lives' | This Georgia mother is pushing to combat preventable deaths at colleges nationwide
ATLANTA — College classes are back in full swing and kids have flocked back to campuses nationwide. As students are getting geared back up for the new semester, a local mom is pushing for legislation that will keep those kids safe across the country. The Corey Safety Act was...
CBS 46
Law firm consulted by alleged Midtown Atlanta shooter releases statement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman suspected of killing 2 and injuring another in Midtown Atlanta reportedly visited a home in Ansley Park before being dropped off at the airport, according to the taxi driver who picked her up after the shootings. The lawyer has been identified as Finch McCranie...
Georgia is the last state to take the hassle out of food benefits for millions of women and children
Julia Adele Callahan gets ready to sort through her paper WIC vouchers at the checkout line at a grocery store in Macon, Georgia, on August 17, 2022. A 2021 nationwide study in the Journal of the American Medical Association saw WIC participation increase 8% over three years in places that implemented electronic benefits.
Caregiver shortage extends wait for Georgians needing help with intellectually disabled
Celeste Chippero moved from Michigan to Georgia feeling confident she would find support services for her son Peter, who has cerebral palsy. Instead, her now 32-year-old son has spent the last five years on a waiting list for services through a Medicaid program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which now includes more than […] The post Caregiver shortage extends wait for Georgians needing help with intellectually disabled appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS receives cash assistance for programs
ATLANTA – More than $1 billion has been dedicated to the Georgia Department of Human Services for cash assistance to government benefit programs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs. This assistance will help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency and 40-year-high inflation caused by disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden administration.
CBS 46
‘Turning water into ice’ | Nonprofit aims to hire Atlanta water boys, youth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - From shootings to fighting, police have connected the infamous, self-proclaimed water boys of Atlanta to a list of crimes over the years. But a new local organization says it was specifically created to be a solution. At 2185 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, the white building...
Albany Herald
Homelessness a growing problem in rural Georgia
ATLANTA — Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up with inflation have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts...
CBS 46
FBI warns ransomware cybercrimes on the rise
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cyber criminals know no boundaries. Whether you’re the big company or the little guy, FBI agents say you’re now a target. Special agent Chad Hunt investigates ransomware cybercrimes which cost Georgians more than $20 million dollars last year. “Unfortunately, it runs the spectrum from...
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
Metro Atlanta city considering raising minimum wage to at least $20
CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Leaders in the City of South Fulton want to raise minimum wage for staff to at least $20 per hour. The city said in a news release it is launching a wage and compensation staff to set a high enough minimum wage to ensure all employees can make ends meet.
CBS 46
Georgia NAACP demands DOJ investigate Atlanta PD
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia NAACP is asking the United States Department of Justice to investigate the Atlanta Police Department’s practices. They claim Atlanta police officers have shot and killed nearly 100 black men since 2015, and now they want them held accountable. The Georgia NAACP held a...
CBS 46
DeKalb County officials host food distribution event
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County officials hosted a food giveaway event at several locations on Saturday to help those in need. “We do recognize we have a community that’s in need. As you can see there’s a long line of walk-ups and drive-ups for those who need help. Hardworking people that need a little help,” said DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum.
Clayton News Daily
Federal program offering discount for internet service
JONESBORO — A number of Clayton County families may be eligible to take part in a federal program designed to help reduce the cost of internet bills. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households up to $30 month toward internet bills as well as a one-time discounts of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop or tablet.
CBS 46
Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
WAAY-TV
'Rainbow fentanyl' targets younger people with candy-like look, concerning Alabama law enforcement
There's growing concern over "rainbow fentanyl" as large amounts of the colorful pills are being seized. "It's scary. It's really scary," said Brent Patterson, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Rainbow fentanyl has not made its way to Alabama yet, but law enforcement here said it's inevitable.
Henry County Daily Herald
One Man's Opinion: We could use a few more smart ALECs
This has been the summer where Americans returned to travel, and took their chances with COVID-19 meeting them on the road. Vacations, family reunions and conventions are all coming back on calendars… and none too soon for convention and business travel destinations like Atlanta.
Monroe Local News
COVID-19: Georgia 133; Gwinnett 9 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past week
The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Georgia is reporting 133 more deaths, Gwinnett County nine more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week. Walton County. Total Cases –...
