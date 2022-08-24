ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

NAACP asks DOJ to probe Atlanta Police

According to the CDC, the latest three-week average in Georgia shows it's at more than 2,790 cases. Respiratory syncytial virus is treatable though, and doctors say deaths have been rare. USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders. Updated: 6 hours ago. If you already have a bag in your home,...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Law firm consulted by alleged Midtown Atlanta shooter releases statement

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman suspected of killing 2 and injuring another in Midtown Atlanta reportedly visited a home in Ansley Park before being dropped off at the airport, according to the taxi driver who picked her up after the shootings. The lawyer has been identified as Finch McCranie...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Caregiver shortage extends wait for Georgians needing help with intellectually disabled

Celeste Chippero moved from Michigan to Georgia feeling confident she would find support services for her son Peter, who has cerebral palsy. Instead, her now 32-year-old son has spent the last five years on a waiting list for services through a Medicaid program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which now includes more than […] The post Caregiver shortage extends wait for Georgians needing help with intellectually disabled appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS receives cash assistance for programs

ATLANTA – More than $1 billion has been dedicated to the Georgia Department of Human Services for cash assistance to government benefit programs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs. This assistance will help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency and 40-year-high inflation caused by disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden administration.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Better Call Harry
Albany Herald

Homelessness a growing problem in rural Georgia

ATLANTA — Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up with inflation have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

FBI warns ransomware cybercrimes on the rise

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cyber criminals know no boundaries. Whether you’re the big company or the little guy, FBI agents say you’re now a target. Special agent Chad Hunt investigates ransomware cybercrimes which cost Georgians more than $20 million dollars last year. “Unfortunately, it runs the spectrum from...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
CBS 46

Georgia NAACP demands DOJ investigate Atlanta PD

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia NAACP is asking the United States Department of Justice to investigate the Atlanta Police Department’s practices. They claim Atlanta police officers have shot and killed nearly 100 black men since 2015, and now they want them held accountable. The Georgia NAACP held a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

DeKalb County officials host food distribution event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County officials hosted a food giveaway event at several locations on Saturday to help those in need. “We do recognize we have a community that’s in need. As you can see there’s a long line of walk-ups and drive-ups for those who need help. Hardworking people that need a little help,” said DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Federal program offering discount for internet service

JONESBORO — A number of Clayton County families may be eligible to take part in a federal program designed to help reduce the cost of internet bills. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households up to $30 month toward internet bills as well as a one-time discounts of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop or tablet.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

One Man's Opinion: We could use a few more smart ALECs

This has been the summer where Americans returned to travel, and took their chances with COVID-19 meeting them on the road. Vacations, family reunions and conventions are all coming back on calendars… and none too soon for convention and business travel destinations like Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy