Read full article on original website
Related
Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location
Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town
An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
New BBQ Joint Now Open
A new BBQ restaurant has opened.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. There’s truly nothing like a well-made barbecue. Whether it’s a rack of ribs or pulled pork when meat is seasoned and cooked just right it’s hard to top. In metro Phoenix, there are already a number of BBQ joints slinging all kinds of styles, ranging from Kansas City to southern BBQ. And now, one of the most recognized and award-winning BBQ restaurants in the region has launched a second location, which should make it easier for lovers of the food to grab some barbecue plus all the fixings.
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens
A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open
Grab homemade pasta at the drive through.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. There are those days when you crave a delicious, well-cooked meal, and yet you don’t want to spend hours preparing and cooking the food. Ordering a quick bite to eat usually means stopping by a local pizza joint or pulling through a fast-food window. However, there is now another option in metro Phoenix.
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New Restaurant
Get ready to grab yourself some award-winning tacos.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. There’s never a bad time for tacos. Whether in the dead of summer or in front of the TV for college football, tacos are a fan favorite for a reason. It’s also why there are so many taco restaurants spread throughout metro Phoenix. For taco and Mexican food lovers everywhere, it’s hard to beat the quantity and quality found in the Valley. And now, a local, award-winning restaurant chain, has officially opened a new location right in the heart of metro Phoenix.
Crumbl Cookie facing huge hiring mess at Arizona Store
One of Maricopa’s newest businesses is off to a rocky start after terminating about 20 employees before even opening. The dessert restaurant, between MOD Pizza and Jimmy John’s in Sonoran Creek Marketplace, hired about 70 employees for its opening July 29, according to store co-owner/operator Jacob Armstrong. However, about 20 of those employees were told after being onboarded that they would not be hired after all, leaving many without jobs.
Who was Barbara Jean? Unraveling the mystery of these historic downtown Phoenix apartments
Occasionally researchers discover new information about a person or building. Sometimes that happens as material is digitized and more readily available and other times when someone finds a hidden cache of stuff “hidden” in an old trunk in some attic. But for the Barbara Jean Apartments quietly standing...
Comments / 0