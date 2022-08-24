ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Iuka man arrested for possession of stolen car following single car wreck

A 19-year-old Iuka man has been arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle following a single car crash in Alma early Saturday morning. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Drew Beer of Metcalf Road struck a mailbox and overturned while driving on Public Street in Alma.
IUKA, IL
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro woman killed in single-car accident

A Hillsboro woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on westbound Glade Chapel Road east of Deborah Road Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Cole Wright of Hillsboro was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta and traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. A passenger in the car, 23-year-old Emma Passmore was pronounced deceased at the scene by Big River Ambulance personnel, while Wright was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place a little before 7 o’clock Friday morning.
HILLSBORO, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police officer injured following traffic stop

A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a felony drug charge and felony resisting or obstructing arrest following a traffic stop where a Centralia Police officer was injured. Douglas Johnson of West 7th had bond set at $15,000 following his first appearance in Marion County Court on Friday for...
MARION COUNTY, IL
KMOV

1 dead after car crash in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue at around 1:11 a.m. Police said the victim was hit by a fleeing car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, August 27th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. The bond on the traffic warrant for Justin McMath of South Pine is set at $5,000. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A...
MARION COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

2 arrested after Hillsboro High School burglary

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people are behind bars facing burglary charges after an incident at Hillsboro High School over the weekend. Hillsboro Police say the staff reviewed security camera footage and discovered the burglary happened during the early morning hours on Saturday, Aug. 20. Several tools and items...
HILLSBORO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man arrested for DUI following single vehicle crash

A 60-year-old Centralia man was injured and arrested for alleged driving under the influence after he turned off Route 161 west onto Harting Drive too soon and hit the rock pile holding a display vehicle at Monken Nissan Chrysler Dodge Jeep GMC. Centralia Police say Stacy Kennedy of Deerwood Mobile...
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX 2

Officer charged in 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Bellefontaine Neighbors Police officer has been charged in relation to the 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000 cash-only. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this incident, and […]
southernillinoisnow.com

Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy

Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
MARION COUNTY, IL
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

House Springs Woman Killed After Car Hits Tree

A House Springs woman was killed early this morning in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 30-year-old Chelsey M. Lawrence of House Springs, was on Byrnes Mill Road, north of Cedar Lane (southeast of Eureka) around 12:15 a.m., when she failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

