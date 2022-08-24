Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia investigating gunshot fired during noon hour, lose suspect following high-speed chase
The Centralia Police Department is investing a single gunshot fired during the noon hour Saturday in the northeast section of the city. A chase of a possible suspect followed at more than 80 miles per hour going the wrong direction on Elm Street. Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says an...
southernillinoisnow.com
Iuka man arrested for possession of stolen car following single car wreck
A 19-year-old Iuka man has been arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle following a single car crash in Alma early Saturday morning. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Drew Beer of Metcalf Road struck a mailbox and overturned while driving on Public Street in Alma.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two arrested on drug charges after brief chase by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two Salem men on multiple drug charges following a brief pursuit on the 1700 block of East Main Street on the far east side of Salem late Friday afternoon. 34-year-old Ryan McCarty of South Marshall was arrested for driving on a revoked/suspended license,...
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro woman killed in single-car accident
A Hillsboro woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on westbound Glade Chapel Road east of Deborah Road Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Cole Wright of Hillsboro was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta and traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. A passenger in the car, 23-year-old Emma Passmore was pronounced deceased at the scene by Big River Ambulance personnel, while Wright was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place a little before 7 o’clock Friday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police officer injured following traffic stop
A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a felony drug charge and felony resisting or obstructing arrest following a traffic stop where a Centralia Police officer was injured. Douglas Johnson of West 7th had bond set at $15,000 following his first appearance in Marion County Court on Friday for...
KMOV
1 dead after car crash in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue at around 1:11 a.m. Police said the victim was hit by a fleeing car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, August 27th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. The bond on the traffic warrant for Justin McMath of South Pine is set at $5,000. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office still seeing a number of catalytic converter thefts
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is still dealing with a large number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says a number of them were stolen from the Dobb’s Tire and Auto location in High Ridge on Saturday night. Bissell says the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
2 arrested after Hillsboro High School burglary
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people are behind bars facing burglary charges after an incident at Hillsboro High School over the weekend. Hillsboro Police say the staff reviewed security camera footage and discovered the burglary happened during the early morning hours on Saturday, Aug. 20. Several tools and items...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for DUI following single vehicle crash
A 60-year-old Centralia man was injured and arrested for alleged driving under the influence after he turned off Route 161 west onto Harting Drive too soon and hit the rock pile holding a display vehicle at Monken Nissan Chrysler Dodge Jeep GMC. Centralia Police say Stacy Kennedy of Deerwood Mobile...
Man shot, killed early Saturday in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
Shots fired at vehicle on I-64, six felonies for suspect
An investigation is underway after someone fired shots at a vehicle Monday on Interstate 64 in St. Louis County. The accused gunman faces six felony charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates theft of 78 cows and calves
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports they have now identified the owners of the two trucks and trailers that were apparently used to take cattle from a field in the 9100 block of Farthing Road in rural Vernon. While the owners of the vehicles were not involved, information has...
Possible skeletal remains found in demolished Metro East house
Last night officials responded to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City.
Officer charged in 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Bellefontaine Neighbors Police officer has been charged in relation to the 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000 cash-only. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this incident, and […]
'Was that a person?' Man charged with DWI in deadly hit-and-run crash in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Peters man is facing charges after police said he was drunk and driving on a suspended license when he hit and killed a man in St. Charles County earlier this month. Richard Lesinski Jr., 39, was charged with DWI hit and run...
southernillinoisnow.com
Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy
Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
Man steals trailer with $81K worth of construction materials in St. Peters
A man accused of stealing a trailer with $81,000 worth of construction materials earlier this month is behind bars.
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
House Springs Woman Killed After Car Hits Tree
A House Springs woman was killed early this morning in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 30-year-old Chelsey M. Lawrence of House Springs, was on Byrnes Mill Road, north of Cedar Lane (southeast of Eureka) around 12:15 a.m., when she failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.
Comments / 0