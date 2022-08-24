Read full article on original website
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'HoochDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In BrandsBryan Dijkhuizen
Morehouse College Human Rights Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Film Wade in the Water Drowning in RacismShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
Woman critical after found shot in her car in Redan, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is critical after she was found shot in her vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers were called to Dunbarton Drive in Redan just after noon to investigate a person shot call, DCPD said. When police arrived they found...
CBS 46
Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s...
70-year-old Newnan woman charged with stabbing man nearly 30 years younger
NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan police have arrested a woman they say stabbed a man earlier this week. Officers say they were called to Ball Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just before 11:30 p.m. to reports of a man being stabbed. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Standoff suspect arrested after holding woman hostage in Northwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA — After a six hour stand-off, a woman who was held hostage inside of a home Friday night is now safe and the suspect has been arrested. It happened at a home on Bridgeport Drive in Northwest Atlanta, not far from I-285 and Bolton Road. Overnight, investigators told...
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
Woman arrested for hit-and-run that left one man dead in Barrow County
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local agencies, have solved the case of who they say hit a man several days ago and kept going. Deputies were called out to the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way on the morning of Aug. 21 for reports a man lying on the ground and car parts scattered along the road.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police need your help finding 12-year-old boy who vanished
ATLANTA — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Aidon De-Marr was last seen Thursday near Briarcliff Road in Atlanta. Aidon is described as 5 feet 6 inches, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He...
CBS 46
Clayton County teacher recovering after being burned in Riverdale house fire
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - More information has been released about the house on Derby Drive that was set on fire early Saturday morning in Riverdale. Police say that when they arrived at the home, the house was engulfed in flames and smoke was coming out the windows. “We are very...
Day care owner arrested after reports of multiple children injured, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — City of Griffin police have arrested an in-home day care owner after reports of injuries to multiple children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Connie B. Pound, 61, was arrested after an investigation. She surrendered to the Spalding County Jail after negotiation...
Teen arrested after 3-year-old shot in the head while riding in car with father
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man suspected of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head as he rode in the back of his father’s car earlier this month. Atlanta police said Kentavious Wright, 19, was arrested on Aug. 19 on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.
CBS 46
Kathryn Johnston’s house goes from crime scene to community resource for Atlanta youth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The spot of a tragedy, where a 92-year-old grandmother was shot by police in a botched drug raid, is now opening as a home of hope. 16 years ago, police in plain clothes stormed inside Kathyrn Johnston’s home. She thought they were intruders and pulled out her revolver but police shot her 39 times. They allege they’d been told drugs were sold out of the Neal Avenue house.
WTVM
LaGrange police searching for missing 51-year-old woman last seen May 26
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are asking for the public’s help in giving information to locate a missing woman. 51-year-old Michelle Dunlap Smith was last seen May 26, at approximately 11 p.m., near WellStar West Georgia Medical Center. She was reported missing by family on May 27 when they had not heard from her.
WXIA 11 Alive
3 hurt in Midtown Atlanta shooting | Live
Atlanta Police have been called to investigate a shooting in Midtown Atlanta where at least three people have been hurt. APD is asking residents to stay off of roads.
fox5atlanta.com
Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect
ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County family says they were scammed out of nearly $50,000 by pool builder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - When Shaun and Sara Page moved to Cobb County more than a year ago, they came with a plan. "We moved here wanting to build our dream home and our dream pool," Sara said. They got the home, but the pool quickly became a problem. The...
WJCL
Who set fire to a Georgia Walmart? Authorities investigating cause of fire that injured 3 cops
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Police in Georgia are investigating a fire at a Walmart they say was intentionally set. According to Peachtree City Police, first responders arrived to the Walmart on West Highway 54 Wednesday night after a fire started at the store. "The Peachtree City Fire Department, with...
WXIA 11 Alive
Raw Bodycam video | Peachtree City Walmart fire
Bodycam video shows the moment police rolled up on a fire at a Peachtree City Walmart. Officers ran through the store looking for people.
CBS 46
Aunt claims nephew shot at Henry County warehouse gunman in ‘self-defense’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday afternoon, Henry County police officers swarmed the Project Verte warehouse on Declaration Drive after reports of a person shot. When they arrived they found three people injured by gunfire. Two people were transported to Piedmont Henry Hospital. The third person was treated and released at the scene.
Police release photos of persons of interest after man dies from shooting at metro gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in DeKalb County, police say. The man was initially listed as being in critical condition before the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed his death on Tuesday afternoon. The department is seeking public assistance in identifying three...
