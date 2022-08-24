ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, August 27th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. The bond on the traffic warrant for Justin McMath of South Pine is set at $5,000. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy

Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police officer injured following traffic stop

A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a felony drug charge and felony resisting or obstructing arrest following a traffic stop where a Centralia Police officer was injured. Douglas Johnson of West 7th had bond set at $15,000 following his first appearance in Marion County Court on Friday for...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Salem, IL
Salem, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, August 26th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer. Douglas Johnson of West 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Sarah Niebert of Salem Mobile Home Park was arrested by Salem Police for theft. She was stopped a short distance away...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman receives one-year prison term on drug charge

A 24-year-old Centralia woman was sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty in Marion County Court to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Zoie Bryant of Terry Street admitted to possession of fentanyl in an incident in April of this year. As part of the plea,...
CENTRALIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Stewardson Man Sentenced To Illinois Department Of Corrections For Retail Theft

From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 15, 2022, CHARLES M. COLEMAN, age 45, of Stewardson, Illinois, was sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Retail Theft with a prior Retail Theft conviction, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison.
STEWARDSON, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to 15 years for meth

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man with multiple prior convictions was sentenced to 15 years for meth. The Shelby County State’s attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on August 24 that John W. Stevens, a 68-year-old man from Tower Hill was sentenced to 15 years for possession and intent to deliver 5-15 grams of meth. On January […]
vandaliaradio.com

Vandalia man charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications

A Vandalia man has been charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications. 38 year old Christopher L. Matthews, Junior is charged with the offense, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information in the charge says the defendant is alleged to have “through electronic communications threatened the lives” of two individuals and their family members.
VANDALIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Guilty verdict in 2015 Woodburn Murder

One of the two suspects in a 2015 murder in Woodburn has been found guilty of murder. A Macoupin County jury took less than two hours to find 31-year-old Chancey Y. Hutson of Granite City guilty of two counts of First-Degree Murder in the death of then 34-year-old Cody Adams on New Year's Day 2015.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, August 25th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia woman for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Lindsey Elliot of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were picked up on outstanding warrants and remained in the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Iuka man arrested for possession of stolen car following single car wreck

A 19-year-old Iuka man has been arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle following a single car crash in Alma early Saturday morning. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Drew Beer of Metcalf Road struck a mailbox and overturned while driving on Public Street in Alma.
IUKA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, August 24th, 2022

A 25-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Central City Police for violation of an order of protection. Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 is being held in the Marion County pending a final decision on the filing of charges. A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police...
SANDOVAL, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022

Wamac Police arrested 33-year-old Kimberlyn Pool of West 14th in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Centralia Police arrested 24-year-old Charia Hodge of East Third in Centralia for violation of an order of protection. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies transported 38-year-old Nicole Evilsizer of Dupo to the county jail on an...
MARION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Greenup man charged with murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide in Greenup. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office requested State Police’s help for a homicide investigation Saturday night. They identified 36-year-old Colten Oakley died by gunshot outside of a house near the corner of 1300 County Road North and 1300 County […]
GREENUP, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, August 22nd, 2022

Salem Police have arrested a 30-year-old Salem man for battery and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to the Taco Bell restaurant where Bradley Breeze of East Bryan had gotten into an altercation with another employee. Breeze had reportedly thrown a tortilla at his co-worker. When police arrived they learned Breeze was wanted on an outstanding Coles County traffic warrant and Macon County contempt warrant in a family court case. He was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of bond on the warrants.
SALEM, IL

