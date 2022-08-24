ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Man shot Tuesday night dies at St. Anne Hospital in Burien

 3 days ago
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, Aug. 23, 2022 in the Burien/White Center area.

Police say the incident happened in the 10000 block of 16th Ave South (map below).

A male victim with a gunshot wound died at St. Anne Hospital in Burien after being dropped off in the ambulance bay.

Investigators say he was possibly shot in White Center before being taken to the hospital.

No further details about the shooting or the victim were released.

King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Investigation team is investigating.

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

