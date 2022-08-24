ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed and three people were hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County early Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on Avalon Way near Huff and Puff Lane. Troopers say, five people were riding in the UTV when it went off the road, The post Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

2 from Kimberling City die in crash near Galena Saturday morning

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday morning, two people died in a fiery crash near Galena, Missouri. Kenneth Runge, 84, and Sharon Runge, 80, died at the scene. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at 8:40 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 413, three miles south of Galena. Investigators say the driver missed a curve, drove off the road, and hit a tree. The car then caught on fire.
GALENA, MO
City
Dadeville, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Bolivar, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Bolivar, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
KMBC.com

MSHP cancels silver alert after 75-year-old in Warsaw is found

WARSAW, Mo. — UPDATE: Roy Gene Adair has been located and is safe. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 75-year-old is missing in Warsaw, Missouri. MSHP issued a Silver Alert for Roy Gene Adair, 75, on Thursday. Troopers say Adair was last seen asleep around midnight Wednesday at...
WARSAW, MO
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports – August 15 to August 25

August 15 – A landlord reported that her ex-tenant, a 61 y/o Marshfield female severely damaged the interior of an apartment. The insurance company is requesting a formal police documentation for insurance purposes. Contact was made with Wood County District Attorney’s Office and due to certain circumstances, charges will not be requested on the female.
MARSHFIELD, MO
KYTV

Crosswalk on Grant Ave. raises safety concerns; City says equipment is delayed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crosswalk near Parkview High School is raising concerns among parents. The crosswalk connects Parkview High School to JFK stadium. According to the city, the crosswalk does not have a button to warn drivers when someone is crossing due to the construction at Grant Avenue Parkway. The city says it’s waiting for a new one, facing delays due to supply chain shortages.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Drug arrests drop in Springfield; Police say that’s not necessarily a good thing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police say drug arrests across the city have dropped compared to 2021. But that may not be a good thing. Drug and narcotic violations have dropped 32% in Springfield since 2021. Drug equipment violations have dropped 36% in the same period. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says that doesn’t mean there are fewer offenders.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
khqa.com

Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
PIKE COUNTY, MO

