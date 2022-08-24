Read full article on original website
Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed and three people were hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County early Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on Avalon Way near Huff and Puff Lane. Troopers say, five people were riding in the UTV when it went off the road, The post Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
KYTV
2 from Kimberling City die in crash near Galena Saturday morning
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday morning, two people died in a fiery crash near Galena, Missouri. Kenneth Runge, 84, and Sharon Runge, 80, died at the scene. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at 8:40 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 413, three miles south of Galena. Investigators say the driver missed a curve, drove off the road, and hit a tree. The car then caught on fire.
Chase involving stolen truck leads to crash with school bus in Springfield
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies spotted a stolen truck just after 3 p.m. at Kearney Street and Glenstone Avenue. The truck caused several crashes as it sped away.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulance rolls over after 3-vehicle crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after Saturday’s three-vehicle crash in Springfield. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Primrose and Jefferson. Police ask you to avoid the area if you can. And expect delays until they clear the scene. Police have not released...
KYTV
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
2 dead, 3 injured following UTV crash in Gravois Mills
Two people and three others were injured in a UTV crash Friday evening in Gravois Mills.
Car crashes into garage in Blendville Neighborhood, then travels out the other side
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 4:45 p.m. Saturday reports of a vehicle crash into a garage in the 2300 block of South Empire alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, and METS ambulance responded. On the scene Cpl Tim Hudson of the Joplin Police Dept tells us a vehicle traveling south along the west alley struck a shed and...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies 2 killed in UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly UTV crash in Camden County. Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Mo., and the driver, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Mo., died in the crash. Three others suffered injuries in the crash. The crash happened near Avalon...
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
Superintendent of Dadeville Schools killed in crash near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Unit were summoned shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Mo. Killed in the head-on crash was Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar. He was...
KMBC.com
MSHP cancels silver alert after 75-year-old in Warsaw is found
WARSAW, Mo. — UPDATE: Roy Gene Adair has been located and is safe. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 75-year-old is missing in Warsaw, Missouri. MSHP issued a Silver Alert for Roy Gene Adair, 75, on Thursday. Troopers say Adair was last seen asleep around midnight Wednesday at...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports – August 15 to August 25
August 15 – A landlord reported that her ex-tenant, a 61 y/o Marshfield female severely damaged the interior of an apartment. The insurance company is requesting a formal police documentation for insurance purposes. Contact was made with Wood County District Attorney’s Office and due to certain circumstances, charges will not be requested on the female.
K9 Lor was laid to rest Friday in Springfield
Retired Greene County Sheriff K9 Lor was laid to rest today. Lor's handler and owner James Craigmyle was joined at the service by Greene County deputies and other friends and family.
KYTV
Crosswalk on Grant Ave. raises safety concerns; City says equipment is delayed
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crosswalk near Parkview High School is raising concerns among parents. The crosswalk connects Parkview High School to JFK stadium. According to the city, the crosswalk does not have a button to warn drivers when someone is crossing due to the construction at Grant Avenue Parkway. The city says it’s waiting for a new one, facing delays due to supply chain shortages.
KYTV
An attempted robbery at a Kum & Go in Springfield; the same store was held up the night before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for a man who tried to rob the Kum & Go on West Smith Street near Kansas and I-44. Police say the man walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money just after 5:00 Friday morning. The clerk didn’t comply, so the man took off.
KYTV
Springfield’s chief of police addresses the effectiveness of new hiring policies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Retired Springfield police officers are rejoining the force under a new program the city approved. The program allows officers to return to the department and get paid while drawing a pension. ”In Springfield, pretty definitive 25 years and you retire, your pension stopped increasing but almost...
KYTV
Drug arrests drop in Springfield; Police say that’s not necessarily a good thing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police say drug arrests across the city have dropped compared to 2021. But that may not be a good thing. Drug and narcotic violations have dropped 32% in Springfield since 2021. Drug equipment violations have dropped 36% in the same period. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says that doesn’t mean there are fewer offenders.
khqa.com
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after...
