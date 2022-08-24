Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Board approves money for 161 Extension bridge repair and used dump truck
The Marion County Board has approved a $100,000 transfer of leftover motor fuel tax funds from 2010 to the county highway department’s budget this year. Highway Engineer Mike McCormick wants to use $60,000 of the money to pay for emergency repairs to the Route 161 Extension Bridge over Skillet Fork and the other $40,000 to purchase a used dump truck.
wfcnnews.com
Several West Frankfort businesses damaged overnight
WEST FRANKFORT - Several businesses in the community of West Frankfort were damaged overnight. According to sources, some of the businesses who reported damage were Glodich Honda, Farm Fresh, Parker-Reedy Funeral Home, Union Funeral Home, Hollywood Star, and more. It is currently unknown exactly when the vandalism took place, but...
The Merchants Bridge is undergoing reconstruction
The Merchants Bridge is in the process of being reconstructed as the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis (TRRA) plans to increase rail traffic through St. Louis.
Possible skeletal remains found in demolished Metro East house
Last night officials responded to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, August 27th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. The bond on the traffic warrant for Justin McMath of South Pine is set at $5,000. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Fire Protection District plans 9/11 Memorial Observance
The Salem Fire Protection District has announced plans for its annual 9/11 Memorial Observance. It will be held in Bryan Memorial Park on Saturday, September 10th. This year’s event will feature a “Run to Remember” starting at 8:45 AM. The race route will cover a distance equal to the distance climbed to reach victims by firefighters in New York that day in 2001.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia investigating gunshot fired during noon hour, lose suspect following high-speed chase
The Centralia Police Department is investing a single gunshot fired during the noon hour Saturday in the northeast section of the city. A chase of a possible suspect followed at more than 80 miles per hour going the wrong direction on Elm Street. Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says an...
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Drop Shrine Game To Centralia 35-14 to open season
The Centralia Orphans got off to another fast start this year and held on to pull away late as they knocked off Salem in the Shriners Game 35-14. Centralia scored 2 times on their first 2 possessions. Carson Green found Daryle Jones from 23 yards out for the first touchdown followed up by a 7-yard rushing touchdown from Marzeal Marshall. Salem would answer back in the 2nd quarter when they blocked a Will Graham punt at the 11 yard line that was immediately followed up by a Cason Sullens 11 yard touchdown run. The senior went for 27 carries and 188 yards. Centralia extended the lead before the half to 21-7 on a Green to Jacob Brooks for a 26 yard score right before the halftime break.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, August 26th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer. Douglas Johnson of West 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Sarah Niebert of Salem Mobile Home Park was arrested by Salem Police for theft. She was stopped a short distance away...
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire damages Wamac home
A fire believed to have been started by a window air conditioner damaged one room and resulted heat and smoke damage to the rest of a Wamac home Wednesday afternoon. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says heavy smoke was showing from the living room when they arrived on the scene of the Nita Zimmerman home at 109 Apple Street. He reports the department was able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the modular home that had a number of additions.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, August 25th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia woman for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Lindsey Elliot of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were picked up on outstanding warrants and remained in the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old...
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
Ever wanted to cruise upon the Mississippi River in a large cruise ship? Well, today is the day. Viking released a new ship that will sail the Mississippi River.
southernillinoisnow.com
Entry forms now available for 51st Annual Little Egypt Festival Parade
Entry forms are now available for the 51st Annual Little Egypt Festival Parade. The parade will be held on Saturday, October 1st, at two pm. The theme this year is ‘Our History is Our Heritage. Lifetime historian Frank Brinkerhoff will serve as the Grand Marshall. The entry forms are...
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats XC Finish 2nd At Marion Thursday
The Salem cross country teams competed at Marion yesterday. The girls finished 2nd behind Centralia, leading the way was Breanna Thurman 4th overall. Ivy Donoho placed 9th, Maci Thorsen 12th, Alia Laird 18th and Eden Russell 30th. The boys lead by freshman Robby Shober placing 7th, picked up second place...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police officer injured following traffic stop
A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a felony drug charge and felony resisting or obstructing arrest following a traffic stop where a Centralia Police officer was injured. Douglas Johnson of West 7th had bond set at $15,000 following his first appearance in Marion County Court on Friday for...
freedom929.com
PAYMENT DUE IN RICHLAND COUNTY
(OLNEY) A note to all Richland County landowners that the second and final installment of real estate taxes is due in less than two weeks, on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022. The tax payments can be made by any one of four methods, either by mail with a September 7th postmark, by using the Treasurer’s online payment system, by using the drop box on the south side of the Richland County Courthouse in Olney, or in person at the Treasurer’s Courthouse Office, open from 8:00 to 4:00 each weekday, Monday through Friday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Iuka man arrested for possession of stolen car following single car wreck
A 19-year-old Iuka man has been arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle following a single car crash in Alma early Saturday morning. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Drew Beer of Metcalf Road struck a mailbox and overturned while driving on Public Street in Alma.
wjpf.com
Police investigating Murphysboro bank robbery
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) — A Murphysboro bank was robbed Thursday. Police say at about 10:30 a.m., a white man wearing a hat and sunglasses entered the Regions Bank on Walnut Street, demanded money from a teller, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said no weapons were involved.
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
