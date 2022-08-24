Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — For 22 days, Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform. Day and night, he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city. When he finally escaped Mariupol — whose residents endured some of the worst suffering of the war during a nearly three-month siege — he still did not rest. Instead, he joined an organization that sends medics to the front lines in eastern Ukraine, where the fighting is currently concentrated. “Me before Mariupol and me after what happened: It’s two different people,” the skinny, fresh-faced 24-year-old said during a recent interview with The Associated Press in Kharkiv, another city that has endured intense bombardment. “If I had not survived Mariupol, I would not have gone to work as a paramedic now. I wouldn’t have had enough courage,” explained Chornobryvets, who is simply called “Mariupol” on the battlefield and now wears a patch that bears the symbol of the port city, a yellow anchor, on his camouflage uniform.
Ukraine on edge as shellfire resounds around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
KYIV, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shellfire at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine fuelled fears of major disaster as both sides kept blaming the other, while Russian forces targeted towns on the far side of the river from Europe's largest atomic plant.
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Wakey wakey! ‘Sleeping Russian soldier gets ultimate wake-up call when Ukrainian drone drops a bomb next to him… sending him running in fear’
None of us like being woken up from an afternoon nap, but few of us have had as rude an awakening as this soldier. Video claims to show the Russian trooper taking a snooze when a Ukrainian drone hovers over him, filming the encounter. The soldier's lie-in is interrupted when...
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
Putin Deployed Team Of Intelligence Officers To Monitor Daughter On Trips With Boyfriend: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly sends dozens of Russian intelligence officers to watch his daughter Katerina Tikhonova, 35, on her trips with her boyfriend. Over the last four years, Tikhonova has visited London, Munich, and other locations. According to a report by Der Spiegel and Russian-based Important Stories media outlet,...
US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi
The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy. The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a routine transit, the U.S. 7th Fleet said. The cruisers “transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State,” the statement said. China conducted many military exercises in the strait as it sought to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island...
Europe Should Do Everything To Keep Trump Out Of Office, BMW Deputy Chairman Says
Europeans cannot be naïve in assuming Donald Trump's U.S. presidency as a one-time misstep in history and exclude the future scenario of his reelection, German billionaire Stefan Quandt said in a speech delivered earlier this month, according to Focus Money. The excerpts of the interview were first seen on...
Kim Jong-un Builds Eight New Luxury Mansions 'To Confuse Enemies Plotting Assassination': Report
North Korea's "supreme leader" Kim Jong-un has built himself eight new luxury mansions to hide his whereabouts from the enemies, a new analysis from North Korea Leadership Watch revealed. What Happened: The mansions are built in the ultra-secretive Ch'angkwangsan Compound in the heart of Pyongyang to confuse potential assassins. The...
Russia Is Burning Off Huge Amount Of Gas Every Day While Cutting Supplies To Europe
Russia is burning large volumes of natural gas in a huge orange flare near the Finnish border while cutting supplies to the European Union. What Happened: Analysts from Norway-based energy consultancy Rystad estimated the amount of gas being wasted and burned off into the atmosphere was equivalent to about 0.5% of daily EU needs, while describing it as an environmental disaster.
'Xi Jinping Doesn't Scare Me': Senator Marsha Blackburn Vows Not To Be Bullied By 'Communist China' As She Lands In Taiwan
U.S. Senator, Marsha Blackburn, landed in Taiwan on Thursday despite mounting pressure from Xi Jinping-led Chinese government that claims sovereignty over the island. What Happened: Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, became the latest member of Congress to visit Taiwan and marks the fourth visit by an American politician — since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial trip — to the island.
Biden 'Poking The Panda' Will Trigger US-China Conflict, Singapore Ex-Minister Says
Singapore’s former foreign minister George Yeo said the Taiwan-China relations are “dangerous” and “troubling” while adding that Washington was “poking the panda” over an issue “so sensitive, it’d react neurologically.”. What Happened: Yeo, who is now a visiting scholar at the...
