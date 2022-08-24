ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardwick, VT

Jan. 6 rioter arrested in Hardwick

By Aidan Scanlon
 3 days ago

Hardwick, VT- A man from out-of-state was arrested Wednesday morning in Hardwick, VT on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C.

According to the FBI affidavit, Brian Preller is being charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Court documents show that Preller rented a gray minivan in Leesburg Florida on Jan. 5, then returned it on Jan. 8, having driven it approximately the number of miles it would take to drive to D.C. and back. Cell data also shows that Preller was near the capitol building at the time of the riot.

FBI Special Agent Clarke Burns, who wrote the affidavit, identifies Preller in some images of the riot in which he is wearing patches related to the, “B Squad”, a subgroup of a far-right and anti-government group called, “the Three Percenters”. He is also wearing a shirt that says, “Waterboarding Instructor” on the back.

Preller the day of Jan. 6. (Photo via police affidavit)

Preller is just one of five people charged in the affidavit, but the other four names are redacted from the file.

In the affidavit, Burns accuses Preller of joining a mob of people trying to push their way through Capitol Police blockading an entrance on the west side of the capitol.

It’s not clear why Preller was in Vermont at the time of his arrest.

He is expected to appear at the U.S. Courthouse in Rutland at 3:30 this afternoon.

