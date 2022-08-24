Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Sign of VLCC Rebound as MOL Places Order for Japan’s First LNG Tankers
The tanker market and specifically the VLCC segment is showing signs of the expected rebound from a cyclical low as Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) placed its first new shipbuilding order for VLCCs. The order came as part of a larger investment by MOL in LNG-fueled ships to drive its efforts to implement its long-term decarbonization plan for the fleet.
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Russian rocket and artillery strikes hit areas across the Dnieper River from Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, as fears persisted that fighting in the vicinity could damage the plant and cause a radiation leak.Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant soon after the war began and hold adjacent territory along the left bank of the wide river. Ukraine controls the right bank, including the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each of them about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the plant.Heavy firing during the night left parts of Nikopol without electricity, said Valentyn...
maritime-executive.com
Ukraine Black Sea Corridor Revised to Make Passages Easier and Shorter
The Joint Coordination Center based in Turkey overseeing the export of grains from Ukraine announced a revision to the shipping route for the Black Sea Grain Initiative to further aid the movement of ships. As the first month of the program comes to a close, everyone agrees it has been a success and the latest effort is designed to further facilitate the safe movement of ships from the three Ukrainian ports.
Drought Makes Underwater Statues Near Chongqing Visible
Countless locations across the globe are experiencing something similar this summer — drought conditions. From California to Sweden, local and national governments have had to contend with the impact that a lack of rainfall has had on the region. China is also experiencing drought conditions — and in this case, it’s had a massive impact on the Yangtze River — which has, in turn, affected parts of the country that rely upon the river for hydroelectric power.
Friend or foe: what world leaders think of Liz Truss
She has caused uproar by questioning whether the French president, Emmanuel Macron, is a trusted ally and pursued a policy in Northern Ireland that has upset the White House. Should Liz Truss become prime minister on 5 September, she will come with some unhelpful baggage to the top table on the international stage at a fraught time.
SpaceX Just Promised a Starship Launch in 2024
SpaceX now has a deadline to prove its Starship orbital flight-worthy.
maritime-executive.com
First of Two FMC Complaints by Shippers Settled with Yang Ming
The surge in shipping volumes and related problems through the supply chain over the past two years has given rise to many complaints from shippers over the business practices of the major shipping companies that contributed to an increased focus on regulations. The Federal Maritime Commission this week confirmed that the first of two complaints pending against Yang Ming alleging a denial of service and price manipulation of the market has been settled while the second complaint has also been reduced in scope dropping allegations of broader collusion among carriers.
maritime-executive.com
UN Reaches 75% of FSO Safer Funding Goal with First Private Donation
The UN continues to report slow progress in its fund-raising efforts for the program to remove the oil stored on the FSO Safer which the organization has called “a ticking timebomb” off the coast of Yemen that threatens the entire Middle East. Announcing the receipt of the first donation from a private corporate donor, the UN has reached three-quarters of its initial $80 million goal.
maritime-executive.com
Svitzer Tugs Reduce CO2 Emissions by Slow Steaming to and from Jobs
The shipping industry is discussing slow steaming as a means of reducing emissions and beginning to meet CO2 reduction targets for long-distance ocean routes. Now comes word from A.P. Moller-Maersk’s tugboat operations, Svitzer, that it has been able to achieve similar results for its tugboats during a trial program that they are rolling out across the global fleet.
Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in 'climate catastrophe'
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials said Sunday, as the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.” Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis. Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority reported the death toll since the monsoon season began earlier than normal this year — in mid- June — reached 1,033 people after new fatalities were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Sindh provinces. Sherry Rehman, a Pakistani senator and the country’s top climate official, said in a video posted on Twitter that Pakistan is experiencing a “serious climate catastrophe, one of the hardest in the decade.”
maritime-executive.com
Biofuel Competition in Singapore as TotalEnergies Fuels COSCO Boxship
The use of biofuel continues to expand across the shipping industry with TotalEnergies Marine Fuels reporting it completed both the first refueling of a COSCO Shipping Lines containership with sustainable marine biofuel in Singapore as well as its first fueling for a containership. The refueling, which was completed last month, comes as competing suppliers seek to expand the availability of biofuel in Singapore, which is the world’s largest bunker market.
