Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
oucampus.org
3049 N 24th Lane
Nice 2 bed 2 bath Town-homes in Central Phoenix!! - Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 2 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a nice storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids,
oucampus.org
23 E. La Vieve Lane
LOVELY HOME IN WARNER RANCH! - LOVELY HOME IN WARNER RANCH IN SOUTH TEMPE! 2 MASTERS UPSTAIRS AND 1 BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS W/FULL BATH JUST OUTSIDE THE BEDROOM DOOR. ALL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING W/D, EAT IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING, SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS, VAULTED CEILINGS, ON NICE QUIET STREET. NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT.
oucampus.org
Dobson Ranch Beauty
Dog Park, covered parking, resort styled pool and hot tub!!! Basketball, tennis, volleyball, state-of-the-art fitness center, lovely childrens playground and much much more..Video library and business center for resident conveniences. Interior amenities boast crown molding, upgraded kitchens, stainless steel appliances.Washe & Dryer included. Patio or balcony with every unit. Large...
oucampus.org
Pasadena Apartments
Modern One Bedroom Apartments - Modern one-bedroom and two-bedroom units in gated community. Come tour this unique two-story apartment complex. This small community features community barbecue and fireplace. All downstairs units have patio or enclosed yard. Upstairs units have front and rear balconies. Water, Sewer, Trash is $50.00 per month....
oucampus.org
10408 W. Calle De Plata
3 Bedroom w/Den 2 Bathroom in Villa de Paz - Freshly painted and brand new carpet in this single story 3 bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom in Villa de Paz. The guest bathroom shower recently updated. This home is just shy of 1500 square feet with a huge backyard for entertaining. You will need to provide your own fridge, washer & dryer.
oucampus.org
6219 W Kerry LN
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in arrowhead - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in arrowhead Master bedroom has a a sitting room/ suite or 4the bedroom. Close to loop 101 and arrowhead mall. Great location. No Cats Allowed. Location. 6219 W Kerry LN, Glendale, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $2600.
oucampus.org
2525 E. Siesta Ln
Updated 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in Great North Phoenix Location - This first floor unit has been completely updated. 2 generously sized bedrooms and 2 baths. Very spacious living room with room for oversized furniture.. There is tile throughout; a modern kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, and stainless appliances which include stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave. Full size washer and dryer included. There is a patio with storage room. Water & trash included.
oucampus.org
17062 W Stevenage St
Location Location Location! Cleaned and ready for you! - Location Location Location! Close to the 303 and Bell road with all of its shopping and restaurants. Highly sought after community of Bell Ranch. Well kept home with good neutral paint colors. Split bedroom plan, kitchen with bar, tile, and built in pantry. Come see this one it won't last long. $1800 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee IF the owner allows your one small dog. $20 monthly admin fee, 2.2% Surprise rental tax.
oucampus.org
909 W Colter St
Spacious 1x1 - Welcome to Colter Park Apartments, where comfort and convenience meet to suit your needs! Live just steps away from the Metro Light Rail in a friendly community with premier amenities. Choose from a stylish studio,1BR, or 2BR available in three different model levels to suit your tastes and budget. You'll love Colter Park's fabulous location; minutes from downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment as well as being close to the I-17, Highway 51, and Central Avenue for easier commutes. Come Tour Today!
oucampus.org
9649 W. Hatcher Rd.
NEW RIVER RANCH IN PEORIA! - THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME HAS LIVING ROOM WITH CEILING FAN, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH REFRIGERATOR FOR CONVENIENCE ONLY, BREAKFAST BAR, MASTER BEDROOM HAS CEILING FAN, 3RD BEDROOM HAS WALK IN CLOSET! INSIDE LAUNDRY-WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS, COVERED PATIO, BRICK WALKWAYS IN BACKYARD, STORAGE SHED, RV GATE, DESERT FRONT AND BACKYARDS, FRUIT TREES AND SHADE TREES. NO DOGS, CAT MAY BE CONSIDERED.
oucampus.org
1515 E. Bloch Rd.
Great location to Downtown Phoenix, 4 bedroom home! - Move-in ready 4-bedroom 2.5 bath home with new carpet, new paint and new kitchen counter tops. Downstairs has formal living room, half bath, family room, kitchen with eating area and 1-car garage. Kitchen enjoys large kitchen island, pantry, staggered kitchen cabinetry and 9 foot ceilings. Upstairs includes master suite, laundry, 3 additional bedrooms, loft area and hall bath. Home is centrally located and just minutes away from freeways and Downtown Phoenix. Front yard is maintained by community association and side yard is rock for easy maintenance. Subdivision enjoys greenbelts and play equipment.
fabulousarizona.com
Camelot Home’s New Luxury Community: Willow in Phoenix
Camelot Homes, a luxury, award-winning home design company, has announced its latest community, Willow, is now ready for new homeowners in North Central Phoenix. Sales have begun for Camelot Homes‘ newest community, Willow. The new neighborhood is situated in Central Phoenix and provides an urban yet rural living style. The ranch-style homes and tree-lined streets reflect Phoenix’s historical sites while embracing modern living. Willow homeowners will have easy access to both Uptown and Downtown Phoenix, located within walking distance of shops, dining and more entertainment.
oucampus.org
8245 N 27th Ave
1x1 Trilogy - Experience what True Living should be - Trilogy - This home comes adorned with dark rose wood cabinets with soft touch drawers. Deep black and rose accents on the granite throughout your home. Recessed lighting, high neck faucets and energy star appliances are just a few of the finer touches you will experience. Full size washer and dryer, bow front tub and shower curtain with crisp clean lighting accent your new modern home.
oucampus.org
View OFF 7th 4538 N 8th Place
View OFF 7th - Nestled in between Camelback and 7th street in a quaint community of newly remodel units. They are sporting new flooring, cabinets, appliances, custom closet organizers & the latest A/C Thermostat controlled with cell phone. This complex is close to dining , shopping and moments from entertainment.
oucampus.org
2157 E Apache Blvd
This home is fully furnished with all utilities included and is available month-to-month. For more information and pictures about this furnished home please go to:. • Bedroom 1: Luxurious king-size bed with memory foam mattress. • Bedroom 2: Matching twin-size beds with memory foam mattresses. • Queen-size sleeper sofa in...
oucampus.org
4120 N 21ST STREET
Modern 1bd with yard - Stunning Property in the Biltmore area! This beautiful 1 bedroom is located in a gated community and has been completely remodeled inside and out to perfection. Light cabinets, black granite countertops, stainless appliances and stained concrete floors this home is gorgeous and stunning! BBQ in the grassy courtyard area, Gated Community, covered parking, and washer/dryer inside your home. Private patio area, Includes all appliances. Great centrally located area, not far from downtown or from all that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer. Call to see inside today 602-230-8125 or apply at www.peakinvprop.com.
oucampus.org
fox10phoenix.com
Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods
PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
oucampus.org
828 West Earll Drive
The MOST central location in Phoenix! Near everything! St. Joseph’s Hospital, Phoenix College, Sky Harbor Airport, Scottsdale, Downtown, hiking, business, everything. This is the most central location you could be in the Phoenix metro area! Fun, eclectically decorated, cozy bungalow house in a great area! Walk to Sprouts for groceries, restaurants and more! Home was recently fully remodeled. All new kitchen with gas stove and new cabinets, newer furniture, fresh paint, window coverings. Huge yard! Popcorn machine! Netflix, Hulu TV included, WiFi, propane grill. Welcome home!
oucampus.org
1320 W ROVEY Avenue
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental - This fully furnished home is great VACATION STAY! Come relax and enjoy the Phoenix sun in this lovely place. Dual King beds, two - triple bunks for comfort with all home necessities included. A real home away from home feel!. July- September 2022 $$3,000 +...
