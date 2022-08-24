Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, August 27th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia man for aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, and on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. The bond on the traffic warrant for Justin McMath of South Pine is set at $5,000. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. A...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two arrested on drug charges after brief chase by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two Salem men on multiple drug charges following a brief pursuit on the 1700 block of East Main Street on the far east side of Salem late Friday afternoon. 34-year-old Ryan McCarty of South Marshall was arrested for driving on a revoked/suspended license,...
wjpf.com
Carbondale man arrested for graffiti
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A 42-year-old Carbondale man has arrested for spray-painting graffiti on a number of buildings. Carbondale Police say Matthew Kren defaced at least three different buildings located on North Oakland Street, West High Street, and North Springer Street. He was arrested on Thursday for criminal damage to property and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police officer injured following traffic stop
A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a felony drug charge and felony resisting or obstructing arrest following a traffic stop where a Centralia Police officer was injured. Douglas Johnson of West 7th had bond set at $15,000 following his first appearance in Marion County Court on Friday for...
southernillinoisnow.com
Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy
Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia man charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications
A Vandalia man has been charged with Harrassment through Electronic Communications. 38 year old Christopher L. Matthews, Junior is charged with the offense, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information in the charge says the defendant is alleged to have “through electronic communications threatened the lives” of two individuals and their family members.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man headed to 4 year prison term for having stun gun
A 32-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to four years in prison for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Anthony Hays of East Church admitted to having a stun gun in his possession during a July 15th incident. As part of the plea, charges of possession of methamphetamine and armed violence for having a weapon while in possession of illegal drugs were dropped.
Totally Normal Looking Illinois Man Arrested For Meth Distribution
Two men from South Roxana, Illinois are facing drug charges after the area's third drug raid in two weeks. South Roxana Police say 33-year-old Adam Roberts is charged with intent to deliver five or more grams but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine. His bond has been set at $75,000.
wjpf.com
Carbondale man arrested for making threats with a gun
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man was arrested Tuesday for making threats towards others. Carbondale Police say Rasheed Casler, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and disorderly conduct after he threatened a person with handgun in the 800 block of North Wall Street. Casler was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia investigating gunshot fired during noon hour, lose suspect following high-speed chase
The Centralia Police Department is investing a single gunshot fired during the noon hour Saturday in the northeast section of the city. A chase of a possible suspect followed at more than 80 miles per hour going the wrong direction on Elm Street. Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says an...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, August 26th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer. Douglas Johnson of West 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Sarah Niebert of Salem Mobile Home Park was arrested by Salem Police for theft. She was stopped a short distance away...
thebengilpost.com
Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man
A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
Effingham Radio
Stewardson Man Sentenced To Illinois Department Of Corrections For Retail Theft
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 15, 2022, CHARLES M. COLEMAN, age 45, of Stewardson, Illinois, was sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Retail Theft with a prior Retail Theft conviction, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, August 25th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia woman for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Lindsey Elliot of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were picked up on outstanding warrants and remained in the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old...
southernillinoisnow.com
Iuka man arrested for possession of stolen car following single car wreck
A 19-year-old Iuka man has been arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle following a single car crash in Alma early Saturday morning. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Drew Beer of Metcalf Road struck a mailbox and overturned while driving on Public Street in Alma.
Man sentenced to 15 years for meth
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man with multiple prior convictions was sentenced to 15 years for meth. The Shelby County State’s attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on August 24 that John W. Stevens, a 68-year-old man from Tower Hill was sentenced to 15 years for possession and intent to deliver 5-15 grams of meth. On January […]
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to more than 42 years in prison for murder that happened during a robbery
U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man to 42-1/2 years in prison for his role in a fatal drug robbery. Jerell Henderson, 32, and four others agreed to rob Ladareace Pool, 26, of drugs and money on Oct. 3, 2017, in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, where Henderson and the others were selling drugs. During the armed robbery, Pool tried to run away and was shot twice in the back.
wjpf.com
Police investigating Murphysboro bank robbery
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) — A Murphysboro bank was robbed Thursday. Police say at about 10:30 a.m., a white man wearing a hat and sunglasses entered the Regions Bank on Walnut Street, demanded money from a teller, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said no weapons were involved.
advantagenews.com
Guilty verdict in 2015 Woodburn Murder
One of the two suspects in a 2015 murder in Woodburn has been found guilty of murder. A Macoupin County jury took less than two hours to find 31-year-old Chancey Y. Hutson of Granite City guilty of two counts of First-Degree Murder in the death of then 34-year-old Cody Adams on New Year's Day 2015.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release two inmates sentenced in Richland County during Q4
