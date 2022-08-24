U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man to 42-1/2 years in prison for his role in a fatal drug robbery. Jerell Henderson, 32, and four others agreed to rob Ladareace Pool, 26, of drugs and money on Oct. 3, 2017, in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, where Henderson and the others were selling drugs. During the armed robbery, Pool tried to run away and was shot twice in the back.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO