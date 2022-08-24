Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon

Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year.

RELATED:

GrosbyGroup Sasha wore a colorful long skirt that she paired with a t-shirt and some sandals.

Sasha was showing off her California Boho vibes, which she’s perfected over the past months, wearing a long skirt with different colors and patterns on it, and a T-shirt with a bright red heart with wings on it. To top it all off, she wore some dad sandals, a pair of big reading glasses, and her hair in a ponytail.

GrosbyGroup She was photographed on her way to the salon.

This past year, Sasha transferred from the University of Michigan to the University of Southern California, joining her sister in California. She is also dating Clifton Powell Jr., a filmmaker and the son of an actor.

“That’s amazing, ‘cause you know that they’ve been going out for about a year, and it just hit the press, right?” said Powell in an appearance on the Dear Fathers podcast. “So, it has helped me talk to Chris about how to handle Sasha Obama because we love the Obamas, but Mr. Obama has a daughter that’s dating my son, and I have an opportunity and a responsibility, to make my son responsible, gentle, kind, loving, and supportive. The things that I did not get taught.”

As Sasha gets ready to go back to school her mother, Michelle Obama has been busy providing support and opportunities for a variety of college students. In a video she shared on her social media channels recently, Michelle is seen talking to different students as she provides them with advice and counsel.

“You’re gonna get up every day and practice success. That’s all you can do, you cannot worry about what people think about you because that will drown you,” she said. “And when you fail, if you fail, because we all do, I have failed at things. You just get back up and keep going.” Sounds like good advice.