2020 American Idol winner was recently hospitalized for an unknown condition. Samantha Diaz was crowned winner of the reality singing competition during a live and remote virtual episode of the show in the historical season where contestants and judges broadcasted remotely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Diaz, who goes by Just Sam on social media, shared on her account that she was in the hospital. "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help," she wrote in her IG Stories. "I'm grateful for the prayers everyone. I'm doing much better now," she later updated fans. In a separate update, she told fans: "Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital." Diaz also said, in the video post, "Guys, look at what my baby got me. Awwww! After such a horrible day, oh my gosh!" She also noted her experience wasn't the best, saying, "I need a better hospital bruh," she wrote. "I hate it here tbh."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 HOURS AGO