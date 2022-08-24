Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People' Stars Reportedly No Longer Live in Rumored $2.7 Million Mansion?
Alaskan Bush People fans might be surprised to learn that the Brown family allegedly don't always rough it in the woods as the show claims. The lifestyle portrayed in Alaska and featured on the Discovery staple stands in contrast to what many consider the reality, especially as the family attempts to return for another season. These rumors are only amplified with the headlines the family grabs due to horrifying accidents, police interactions and romantic entanglement. And now with a war of words between the stars and the locals in Alaska, new light is shined on their homestead situation.
Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen
Mike Evans’ eldest daughter Carlena Evans is fighting tooth and nail to protect the show’s wholesome legacy. The post Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen appeared first on NewsOne.
Popculture
'American Idol' Winner Hospitalized
2020 American Idol winner was recently hospitalized for an unknown condition. Samantha Diaz was crowned winner of the reality singing competition during a live and remote virtual episode of the show in the historical season where contestants and judges broadcasted remotely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Diaz, who goes by Just Sam on social media, shared on her account that she was in the hospital. "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help," she wrote in her IG Stories. "I'm grateful for the prayers everyone. I'm doing much better now," she later updated fans. In a separate update, she told fans: "Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital." Diaz also said, in the video post, "Guys, look at what my baby got me. Awwww! After such a horrible day, oh my gosh!" She also noted her experience wasn't the best, saying, "I need a better hospital bruh," she wrote. "I hate it here tbh."
Popculture
'Farmhouse Fixer': Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin Dish on What Makes Their Partnership So Successful (Exclusive)
Jonathan Knight has gone from being part of one of the biggest and most recognizable people in music as a member of New Kids on the Block to being a staple at HGTV. The singer turned home renovation specialist is currently on his second season of the hit series Farmhouse Fixer. Knight works alongside designer Kristina Crestin where they renovate centuries-old New England properties into exquisite modern homes, all while keeping the original charm. It's something Knight says he grew up doing and never imagined would come full circle. His father worked in construction, and he often went to work with him as a child and hated it, but eventually found his own passion for it when the group first split in 1994. With his eye for building and Crestin's design aesthetic, they make the perfect pair. And Knight even credits Crestin for being the catalyst of why they have so many clients.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
'Ghosts' Casts 'Gilmore Girls' Alum for Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
The Woodstone B&B in CBS' smash hit sitcom Ghosts is getting some love from Stars Hollow in its sophomore season! After photos surfaced last week of series star Rose McIver hanging out with Gilmore Girls alum Rose Abdoo in Montreal, TVLine confirms that the actress will guest-star in a "no-nonsense" role on Ghosts Season 2 not as a spirit, but as a veteran TV producer of a show called Dumb Deaths, which uses Woodstone Mansion as a setting for its latest episode.
Popculture
'90210' Star Joe E. Tata, Beloved Peach Pit Owner on Series, Dead at 85
Another member of the Beverly Hills, 90210 family has died. Joe E. Tata, the veteran television actor who played Peach Pit diner owner Nat Bussichio, died Thursday. Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders, announced the sad news on Instagram. Tata was 85. Tata was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, according to...
Popculture
'Elvis' HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed
Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis hit theaters on...
Popculture
'Elvis' Finally Gets HBO Max Streaming Release Date
Elvis Presley fans who so far have missed Baz Luhrmann's epic biopic in theaters — or those who simply want to relive the musical magic — will finally be able to stream it on HBO Max. The Elvis movie will begin streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
'Sam & Cat' Hits Netflix's Top 10 Amidst Jennette McCurdy's Revelations
Jennette McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died was so riveting that her Nickelodeon spinoff Sam & Cat gained more streams. The show ended up at No. 7 on Netflix's Top 10 amid the former child star's page-turning book release. The show originally aired for one year, from 2013-2014, with 35 episodes. It was a spinoff of two popular Nickelodeon sitcoms, iCarly and Victorious, which Dan Schneider created. McCurdy starred as Sam Puckett from iCarly, and Ariana Grande as Cat Valentine from Victorious. The show centered around the girls meeting by chance during an adventure and becoming roommates, then starting a babysitting business to earn extra money. It was initially set to go on hiatus before it was announced that it was cancelled overall.
Popculture
Pete Davidson Unites 'Goodfellas' and 'Sopranos' Universes for New Peacock Series
Pete Davidson's new superpower is attracting incredible talent for his upcoming Peacock series. The former Saturday Night Live star already nabbed Edie Falco to play his mom in Bupkis. On Thursday, Peacock announced that Joe Pesci will come out of retirement to play his grandfather. The series is loosely based...
Popculture
'That '70s Show': Netflix Return Not Happening as Show Finds New Streaming Home
Fans of That '70s Show were unhappy when the show was removed from Netflix on Labor Day 2020. The binge was over for the classic Fox sit on the streamer, but that might be coming to an end. It just won't be ending for Netflix. According to TV Line, the...
Popculture
Ariel Winter's Career Stumbles After Setback
Ariel Winter's television follow-up to Modern Family has been officially canceled at NBC. After a production full of shifts, including Demi Lovato's exit from the series lead role, the network decided to finally pass on Hungry despite Winter replacing the pop star. The show followed members of a food-issues group...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
New Kids on the Block Member Secretly Marries Longtime Partner
New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight and his longtime boyfriend Harley Rodriguez have secretly married. After referring to Harley as his "husband," the 53-year-old singer confirmed the news during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "That's a big question. We may have, we may not have." The reporter...
Comments / 0