New Albany-Plain Local Schools board revises 'controversial issues,' related policies

A long list of policies related to controversial issues, identity and teacher politics has been updated in the New Albany Plain-Local Schools.

According to an email sent to district parents and guardians, school officials noted that during the board’s Aug. 8 meeting, Superintendent Michael Sawyers outlined several proposed changes to policies to align with changes to state and/or federal laws and requirements.

“These legislative changes require us to provide specific instructions that may shift existing practices in our school district for some of our students and families to align to current federal law,” the email stated.

On the issue of political activities of staff, one revision states, “No professional staff member shall encourage or solicit students to engage in political activities or political causes.”

In the area of academic freedom, which the board said it fully supports, the center of classroom focus should be on objectivity and “age-appropriate freedom of expression by students,” the policy states.

Teachers are admonished from telling students “what to believe and should not promote their own personal beliefs, ideology, political viewpoints or biases,” according to the language.

“In the discussion of any issue, if a teacher expresses a personal opinion, the teacher shall identify it as such, but must not express such an opinion for the purpose of persuading students to the teacher’s point of view,” the policy reads.

“A public school must guard its environment from influences which might tend to inhibit learning,” according to the language. “For this reason, individuals not involved in the teaching-learning process within the school must follow established procedures in making school contacts.”

It adds, “The teacher’s responsibility is to demonstrate objectivity to create a safe learning environment that promotes age-appropriate freedom of expression by students.”

The subject of controversial issues being discussed in the classroom also was revised, giving parents and guardians the opportunity, with a written request, to excuse their child from a classroom where “instructional materials may contain content and/or activities that some parents find objectionable.”

Sawyers said the amendments, which have not been updated since 1994, were part of a larger discussion on curriculum review that occurred over the past several months.

The issue of guidance on gender identity also was noted on three documents.

“If a student approaches an administrator to seek advice or to ask questions regarding a personal matter related to identity, belonging, sexual behavior, substance abuse, mental or physical health, and/or family relationships, etc., the administrator may attempt to assist the student by facilitating contact with certified or licensed individuals in the District or community with parent or guardian permission who specialize in the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of the student’s stated problem,” the language reads. “However, under no circumstances should an administrator attempt, unless properly licensed and authorized to do so, to counsel, assess, diagnose, or treat the student’s problem or behavior, nor should such administrator inappropriately disclose personally identifiable information concerning the student to third persons not specifically authorized by law."

Administrators and professional and classified staff "will involve parents or guardians when legally permissible to meet the academic or developmental needs of students.”

The board still is reviewing a policy related to student privacy and parental access to information.

It says no student should be required, as a part of the school program or the district's curriculum, without prior written consent, "to submit to or participate in any survey, analysis or evaluation that reveals information concerning" issues that include political affiliations, sexual behavior or attitudes and religious practices.

Board president Debra Kalinosky said the policy revisions were not made in response to current heated political discussions carried out in school districts across the United States.

"You know, most of those polices were really outdated, hadn't been updated in years, and they just weren't speaking to the time we're in," Kalinosky said. "It definitely doesn't have anything to do with politics. We're trying to take politics out of the school.

"We are just trying to also demonstrate our commitment to the culture and also our commitment to a strong relationship with parents and just provide clarity to staff where policies might have seemed too vague," she said.

