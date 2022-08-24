ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How J.L. Mann football's Ethan Anderson set a school record with 448 yards passing, added 6 TDs

By Joe Dandron, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
If you ask J.L. Mann offensive coordinator Tom Cummings about the pace of the Patriots' offense in Week 0 against Eastside, he'll tell you, "We were in racecar mode."

In the Patriots' 56-14 win against the Eagles, the J.L Mann offensive line didn't allow a sack on Ethan Anderson, who set a school record by passing for 448 yards, according to Patriots athletic director Bryce Nelson.

Anderson went 16-of-19 passing for six touchdowns. He was buoyed by Mike McClellan, who had 241 receiving yards with two TDs, and Toby Cates Jr., who had 100 receiving yards with three touchdown catches.

"I think our main focus was keeping the tempo," Anderson said. "We weren't really worried about the stats. Just keep scoring and doing what we do."

"We still have so much to do, so much to accomplish. We have all the right staff, complete confidence in everyone and Coach (Steve) Watson, he kind of preached all offseason about love and encouragement, and that's something that's kind of taken this program and this team to the next level."

Anderson led the Patriots to a 28-7 halftime lead. The junior is coming off an ACL tear suffered on the first snap of last season.

"Obviously getting Ethan back, kind of the point man, helps," Cummings said. "He's not only a good accurate quarterback, he's very smart.

"So a lot of the stuff that we want to do is a bit more advanced, he's smart enough to handle it. Some of the stuff with RPOs, and checks and tempo - he's able to do everything. So I've got the whole playbook open."

Joe Dandron covers high school sports for The Greenville News.

