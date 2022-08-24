ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta, NY

Troopers: Malta men face felonies in stolen wallet case; One man tried to use stolen cards more than 20 times

By Steven Cook
 3 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Shutterstock Image

MALTA Two Malta men have been arrested in connection with a stolen wallet investigation, New York State Police said.

One of the two men is accused of attempting to use stolen cards from the wallet more than 20 times at different locations, police said.

Michael Vinciguerra, Jr., 30, of Malta, was arrested last Thursday, Aug. 18, and charged with six counts each of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree identity theft, felonies, and petit larceny, misdemeanors, police said.

Police then arrested the second man, Ralar White, 28, of Malta, on Wednesday and charged him with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and third-degree identity theft, a misdemeanor, police said.

The investigation began the evening Aug. 13 as troopers were notified that a wallet had been stolen from a vehicle parked in Malta, police said.

Investigators soon determined that Vinciguerra had possessed and attempted to use the credit and debit cards from the stolen wallet more than 20 times at multiple locations Aug. 13, police said.

White is accused of possessing and attempting to use the debit card once Aug. 13, police said. The two suspects were known to each other.

