ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis' School Board Candidates Prevail In Florida Primary

By Liz Skalka
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2Jyz_0hTmc2Ag00

All but five of the school board candidates endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won or advanced to runoffs in their primaries Tuesday, furthering the Republican’s crusade against “wokeness” in schools as he looks to build a base of local allies.

In all, 25 of the 30 candidates backed by DeSantis and his 1776 Project PAC in the traditionally nonpartisan primaries were victorious, according to media reports .

“We will never, ever surrender to the woke agenda. Florida is the state where woke goes to die,” DeSantis said at an election-night party, using a term the right has adopted to deride efforts toward inclusivity.

With Florida Republicans behind him, DeSantis — who didn’t have a primary this week but will face Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist in November — poured thousands of dollars into normally sleepy and apolitical races for positions that determine how schools are governed in some of Florida’s largest counties.

DeSantis even managed to flip some counties’ school boards from left-leaning to conservative, the Tallahassee Democrat reported .

The DeSantis-aligned candidates focused on parental rights and transparency, while Democrats cited the challenges of recruiting and retaining educators in an increasingly hostile teaching environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lwadp_0hTmc2Ag00 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't on the ballot Tuesday, but his school board candidates were. (Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

“Sarasota County — WE did it!!!” tweeted Bridget Ziegler , a school board member from Sarasota endorsed by DeSantis. Her campaign materials say Ziegler is for eliminating “indoctrination” and banning “critical race theory.” “The Community has spoken & it is crystal clear,” she wrote. “They are demanding a reset of the School Board. And that’s what they are going to get.”

The chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz Sr., blasted DeSantis Tuesday for making school board races “ new political battlegrounds .”

The governor’s aggressive crackdown on public schools has focused heavily on restricting how gender, race and history are taught to kids. He faced an onslaught of criticism for his Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by his detractors, which prohibits classroom discussions on gender identity and sexuality.

A companion piece of legislation, the Stop WOKE Act, was halted by a judge last week amid challenges to the constitutionality of barring discussion of race in business and educational settings. The law, which takes aim at diversity and inclusion trainings, seeks to prohibit thorny discussions about race and privilege. A judge characterized it as impermissibly vague and accused the state of “muzzling its opponents.” The state is appealing.

It’s no secret that DeSantis, sitting on a war chest of $132 million, is eyeing a run for president in 2024. As one of the GOP’s foremost culture warriors, DeSantis has made “parental rights” a primary focus, a tactic that worked for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin last year . Florida, meanwhile, faces a critical teacher shortage. To compensate, the Florida Department of Education launched a program last month allowing military veterans to teach without a degree.

Andrea Mercado, the executive director of Florida Rising, a progressive nonprofit, blasted DeSantis as having “learned from Trump how to exploit extremism into headlines and fundraisers for his own career.” She encouraged progressives to vote to keep DeSantis “out of the Oval Office in 2024, and to build justice on every block with local elections.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 17

Granny Kracker
3d ago

Bots and paid instigators! WEF just hired 110 thousand pretend agitators to post on Social Media. Normal Americans, with a ounce of sense…Thank God for Ron DeSantis.

Reply
3
Related
msn.com

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picks teacher union boss as running mate, giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the education fight he wants

HIALEAH, Florida — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has selected a teacher's union boss as his running mate to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, a decision that puts education issues front and center in one of the nation's most closely watched races. Crist announced Saturday that he'd...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race

Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
wogx.com

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#School Board#Florida Democratic Party#Florida Primary#State Of Florida#Republicans#Democratic#Democrats
HuffPost

With Primaries Over, GOP Candidate Tones Down Pro-Trump Rhetoric On Campaign Site

Bognet is a Republican running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District against Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright. Bognet first ran for Congress two years ago, inspired to defend President Donald Trump against “Democrats’ witch hunt.” And one of the “greatest honors” of his life was working in the Trump administration at the U.S. Export-Import Bank.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
click orlando

Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
HuffPost

HuffPost

128K+
Followers
7K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy