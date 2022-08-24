Seminoles to be without Ja'Khi Douglas for at least season-opener

Florida State will open the season without a playmaker on offense.

The Seminoles are undergoing final preparations for their first game of the 2022 season. Following a preseason that tested the roster physically and mentally, Florida State is relatively healthy entering its matchup with Duquesne.

There will be a few players who are unable to suit up such as center Kayden Lyles, running back CJ Campbell, and linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. All three players are out for the year. Center Maurice Smith is also expected to be out on Saturday after getting banged up during fall camp.

On Wednesday, head coach Mike Norvell announced that wide receiver/running back Ja'Khi Douglas would miss the season-opener. Douglas was banged up during a scrimmage but the Seminoles are hoping to have him back soon.

"Ja'Khi's done a great job just in his growth, played receiver, getting into the backfield. He got banged up a little bit in one of the scrimmages so he's not going to be available here this week," Norvell said. "We feel that he'll be back soon. One of those just unfortunate things in that he did get banged up and that's why he's not on the depth chart."

The Lousiana native was not listed as a member of the two-deep when Florida State's first depth chart of the fall was released on Monday. Douglas spent time contributing out wide and in the backfield throughout the preseason.

The 5-foot-9, 193-pound athlete played in all 12 games, starting three, in 2021. He caught 14 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown. Douglas recorded four catches for a career-high 90 yards in Florida State's victory over Miami. He caught a 59-yard bomb on the eventual game-winning drive. Douglas scored his lone touchdown of the year in the season-opener against Notre Dame.

Douglas has a versatile skillset that Florida State can utilize in multiple ways. It'll make the offense that much more lethal when he is able to return to the lineup.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



