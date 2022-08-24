Read full article on original website
Topeka Zoo celebrates an endangered species
TOPEKA (KSNT)-Today is World African Painted Dog Day, and the Topeka Zoo didn’t hesitate to jump on the celebration train. Members of the community gathered at the Zoo’s Camp Cowabunga to color their own painted dog, see a skull and learn more about the animal. With only 7,000 left in the world, the Topeka Zoo […]
Topeka United holds diversity concert for Brown v. Board
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A concert held at the Brown v. Board Mural on Friday celebrated diversity in the community. Topeka United started putting on a summer concert during the celebrations for the 65th anniversary of the Brown v. Board decision in 2019 and has continued doing so since. SJ...
Helping Hands aims to bring 100 adoptions for a national cause
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka began its “Clear The Shelters” event on Saturday, with a goal of getting 100 animals adopted during the weekend. The annual event has special prices to help get animals into permanent homes. Dogs and puppies can be adopted for $25 and cats and kittens can […]
Longtime shelter dog finds forever home in Emporia
There’s an old saying that every dog has its day. For a longtime resident of the Emporia Animal Shelter, that day finally came a few weeks ago. Ransom, a goofy and lovable pit bull mix, spent an extended time at the shelter. A senior dog and a bully breed, Ransom had the odds stacked against him when it came to finding a forever home.
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Controlled burn planned at Topeka’s Menninger Hill
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Smoke and flames could be seen coming from Topeka’s Menninger Hill Friday afternoon. The Mission Township Fire Department conducted a controlled burn at the KTWU TV tower site on Menninger Hill at noon on Friday, Aug. 26. This is a planned burn. Topeka Police Department...
13th St. to close at Kansas Ave. for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13th St. will be completely closed at Kansas Ave. for about a week for gas line repair work. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 29, NPL will completely close SE 13th St. at the Kansas Ave. intersection for gas line repair work. The City...
Calamar senior apartment project resumes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments. Now people are seeing something new at the construction site for a senior apartment...
K-State to host Meet The Cats after two-year hiatus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football fans can make their way to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, August 27 to meet their favorite Wildcats and get autographs. For the first time in two years, the football program is hosting its Meet The Cats event, encouraging fans to join the team on the concourse of the stadium at 2:00 p.m.
A Run for Parkinson’s Disease
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program hosted their 14th annual Speedy PD race at Tuttle Creek State Park. The race consists of a 5k, 10, and a Memorial walk with winners at every age level. The goal of this event is is bring awareness of Parkinson’s disease and raise funds for Parkinson’s.
Clay Center Police warn of door-to-door scammer
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Clay Center Police have warned residents of a man going door-to-door attempting to run scams. The Clay Center Police Department says on Saturday, Aug. 27, it warned residents of a man attempting to scam residents. CCPD said the man is a white male, about 5-feet-8-inches...
Hanging out with black squirrels and more in Marysville, Kansas
Marysville is home to the Black Squirrel. The cute little rodent owns the city. It's even illegal to purposely harm them, with jail time and fines possible.
K-State veterinarian urges immunizations for pets
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University says immunizations are a great way to ensure that family pets live happy and healthy lives. “Vaccinations can help extend the life of your pet by protecting them from many diseases,” said Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the university’s Veterinary Health Center. “Immunizations are also much less expensive than having to treat these serious diseases and, in many cases, can prevent pets from dying.”
Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars after she was accused of harming children and putting them in dangerous situations. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers arrested Maria Bryan, 26, of Manhattan, for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child.
Nightmare on the Boulevard to haunt the Capital City in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City will welcome a much more extensive haunting experience with Nightmare on the Boulevard in 2022. The Stormont Vail Events Center says it has partnered with Jinxed Productions to announce Nightmare on the Boulevard - presented by Spirit Halloween. After 2021′s Haunted House success...
Topeka Youth Crisis and Recovery Center getting closer to completion
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new Youth Crisis and Recovery Center by The Family Service and Guidance Center is almost complete. Work started back in March. The center will provide 16 beds for youth who are going through a mental health crisis, as they may be at risk of harming themselves or others. The other eight […]
‘Earth, Wind and Fire’ legacy reunion in Topeka rescheduled
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A concert featuring “Earth, Wind and Fire” originally set for Oct. 8 has been rescheduled. The concert will now take place on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. The rescheduling is attributed to scheduling conflicts. The new concert date has been dubbed as “LOVE’S HOLIDAY” […]
Topeka Tropics not returning to capital city in 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Tropics will not be returning to the city for the 2023 season, and will enter a dormancy period until a local group steps up and takes over the team. The decision was not for financial reasons. Rather, the team owner is moving out of...
13 NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa Willetts celebrates wedding in Mexico
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Help us wish a heartfelt congratulations to 13 NEWS’ morning anchor Alyssa (formerly) Willetts as she celebrates her nuptials. Here’s to the newlywed Colton and Alyssa Miller. The two of them celebrated their wedding in Cancún this week. Alyssa and Colton met and...
Theft of bicycle, pull-behind trailer costs Manhattan man $850
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of a bicycle and pull-behind trailer have put a Manhattan man out about $850. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the 700 block of Griffith Dr. with reports of theft.
