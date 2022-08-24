MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University says immunizations are a great way to ensure that family pets live happy and healthy lives. “Vaccinations can help extend the life of your pet by protecting them from many diseases,” said Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the university’s Veterinary Health Center. “Immunizations are also much less expensive than having to treat these serious diseases and, in many cases, can prevent pets from dying.”

