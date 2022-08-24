Washington’s Top 50 high school football teams in 2022: No. 29 North Kitsap has Class 2A championship vision, even without Colton Bower

SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school teams in Washington ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the North Kitsap Vikings of the 2A Olympic League - the No. 29 team in our countdown:

2021 IN REVIEW

11-1 in 2A Olympic (first place); lost to Lynden in Class 2A semifinals.

COACH’S RESUMÉ

Jeff Weible, 12th season.

Overall record: 82-26.

Coordinators (base scheme): Offense – Chris Richardson (spread). Defense – Dave Snyder (3-3-5).

NOTABLE DEPARTURES

QB/DB Colton Bower

WR/DB Lincoln Castillo

OL Quinn Knivila-Ritchie

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense – 7. Defense – 8.

TOP PLAYERS

WR/DB Jaxson Gore, 6-3, 180, sr.

LB Ethan Guerra, 6-3, 215, jr.

OL/DL Sofian Hammou, 6-3, 235, sr.

DB Benen Lawler, 5-11, 185, sr.

DB Matt Oppliger, 6-0, 180, sr.

QB Beau Pahrmann, 6-2, 200, sr.

LB Jordan Reece, 6-3, 210, sr.

WR/DB Logan Sloman, 5-11, 175, jr.

RB/DB Karsen Walsh, 5-10, 190, sr.

THREE TO SEE

Sofian Hammou, defensive end

Wrestle him in trenches, and you're done - he's reigning 220 champion at Mat Classic.

Beau Pahrmann, quarterback

Growing quickly in confidence, he's next up as trigger man in post-Colton Bower era.

Logan Sloman, wide receiver

Dazzled as go-get-it underclassman pass catcher, and now comes all-state campaign.

SEASON OUTLOOK

In a very-believable alternate reality, the North Kitsap Vikings are Class 2A champions in 2021.

They were 38 seconds away from at least stamping a reservation in the state championship game against Tumwater.

But eventual 2A winner Lynden scored a game-winning touchdown with that much time remaining in a 15-10 semifinal victory, leaving the 2A Olympic League champions seething - and playing the what-if game.

"A bunch of us watched Tumwater and Lynden (in the 2A title game), and we felt it could have been us real easily," North Kitsap coach Jeff Weible said. "And it's motivated us. We've had a phenomenal year in the weight room. They've put in a ton of hours in there."

The bad - all-state quarterback Colton Bower, SBLive WA's Class 2A state player of the year - has graduated and is now at Washington State University.

The good - most of his teammates return for one more crack at it.

Both lines, led by 2A Olympic defensive player of the year Sofian Hammou, are stronger and more athletic. The receiving corps is full of playmakers. Shifty, hard-nosed Karsen Walsh is a returning starter at tailback.

The biggest unknown rests under center as the replacement for Bower.

Beau Pahrmann, who does around-the-clock training, has impressed in the offseason. He was the quarterback MVP of the Central Washington University team camp.

"For him, it's a confidence thing," Weible said. "Once he starts feeling good about himself, he goes pretty well.

"He has good footwork and technique. He just needs to run the offense."