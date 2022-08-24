Read full article on original website
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
AZFamily
Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect trace amounts of fentanyl in blood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New technology in the Phoenix Police Department crime lab can now detect trace amounts of fentanyl in a person’s blood, something that hasn’t been possible until now. The reason this is such a game changer — crimes sliding under the radar because of old...
KTAR.com
24-year-old man who fathered child with Phoenix teenager arrested
PHOENIX – A 24-year-old man who fathered a child with a 16-year-old Phoenix girl was arrested Monday night on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, authorities said. Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa was booked into Maricopa County Jail two days after the Phoenix Police Department put out a missing persons bulletin for his teenage girlfriend and their newborn son.
AZFamily
Maricopa police identify man found dead after hours-long standoff with officers
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa police have identified the man who was found dead after an hours-long standoff with officers earlier this week. Authorities said it happened in Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa on Monday after police responded to a noise complaint. The suspect, identified as Brian Simmons, 38, reportedly tried to fight with officers before entering his home and exchanging gunfire with officers while barricaded inside. A SWAT team also responded, and police later found the man dead with a gunshot wound. The Pinal County Medical Examiner is now working to determine if he was shot or shot himself.
AZFamily
Suspect claims self-defense in shooting of man, woman in northeast Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man and woman remain hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Tuesday afternoon at a house in northeast Phoenix. And the person police believe is responsible says it was a case of self-defense. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood on...
AZFamily
Contract approved for the new interim Phoenix Police chief
AZFamily
Family of 2 cousins killed at south Phoenix party warning others about gun violence
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of two cousins shot and killed Sunday at a house party near 27th Street and South Mountain Avenue is demanding answers. Police still haven’t made any arrests. “These kids are in a society where guns, knives, tasers are the answer to all arguments,...
Chandler police searching for driver involved in deadly street-racing incident
Police say the driver of a red Camaro lost control while street racing another vehicle on August 25, before crashing into a block wall. The driver, 32-year-old Mahad Zara, died from his injuries.
AZFamily
Ex-Marine arrested for Phoenix woman’s murder has history of domestic violence
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An ex-U.S. Marine who was wanted for the murder of a Phoenix woman six years ago has been captured in El Salvador. Raymond Samuel “RJ” McLeod, Jr., 37, was arrested Monday afternoon in the city of Sansonate, about 40 miles west of San Salvador.
AZFamily
Sun City Posse: “We’re the eyes and ears of the sheriff’s office”
SUN CITY (3TV/CBS 5) - With its 40,000 residents, Sun City doesn’t have its own police department. Instead, they have a posse – a group of volunteers committed to serving and protecting their community. While the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office provides service to the area, the posse helps out.
AZFamily
Family of 2 cousins killed in south Phoenix shooting demand answers
AZFamily
2 people hurt, suspect detained after shooting in northeast Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been wounded and another person has been detained by police following a shooting in northeast Phoenix. The shooting was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at a home on East Hearn Road, near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police moved her to safety, and she was taken to an area hospital.
Arizona man who exchanged gunfire with officers found dead in backyard.
PCSO SWAT members assist MPD officers with shooting in neighborhood immediately west of ButterfieldBrian Petersheim. A man who exchanged gunfire with Maricopa Police officers Monday morning from inside a home in The Villages at Rancho El Dorado was found dead in his backyard by Pinal County Regional SWAT Team officers after a 2-hour standoff.
Border Patrol seizes $4.3 million of fentanyl in Arizona traffic stop
PHOENIX — Two U.S. citizens were arrested by Border Patrol on Wednesday after seizing 340 packages of fentanyl pills near Gila Bend, authorities said. While conducting a traffic stop on a white Chevy Equinox that had exited Interstate 8 at mile marker 115, agents discovered several black duffel bags in the vehicle.
AZFamily
Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix hotel
AZFamily
Police say Arizona criminals are using illegal devices to amplify firepower of guns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For many, it was a normal trip to the mall, filled with lots of walking, talking, and other shoppers eager to find the latest fashion outfits on a packed back-to-school shopping day at the Chandler Mall. Suddenly, panic and chaos ensue as 30 shots ring out...
fox10phoenix.com
Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting
A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
AZFamily
Woman hospitalized after being thrown under pickup truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash caused a woman to be thrown underneath a pickup truck in Phoenix on Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Police say a pickup truck driver was stopped at a red light, and a woman...
AZFamily
Guest describes terrifying moments surrounding mass shooting at Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three days after a heavily armed shooter opened fire at a north Phoenix hotel, killing two people and injuring five others, including two police officers, Arizona’s Family returned to the hotel to follow up with one man who was shot. Wesley Williams is back at...
