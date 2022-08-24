ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for the Academy Sports + Outdoors Indiana high school football play of the week (Aug. 18-20)

By SBLive Sports
 3 days ago

SBLive Sports and Academy Sports + Outdoors are teaming up to bring you the most exciting plays each week during the 2022 Indiana high school football season . And to top it off, fans can enter for their chance to win a $100 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card every week . One gift card winner will be selected each week during the football season.

Here are the Academy Sports + Outdoors Plays of the Week from the first weekend of Indiana high school football. Watch the video above and cast your vote below for the top play. The winning play will enter the school into a grand prize drawing at the end of the season for a $1,000 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card.

(The voting will conclude Friday, Aug. 26, at 5 p.m. ET.)

Official contest rules | Enter to win a $100 gift card

(Video by Jordyn Bennett, SBLive Sports)

