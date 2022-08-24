ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Student loan forgiveness: Massachusetts officials, Twitter users react to news of Biden Administration’s announcement on student loan relief

By Taylor Sanzo
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 8

Ley
3d ago

My parents helped me pay a portion of my student loan and they rest, I (like many), paid once I graduated and started working. Help is good, but it’s much better when you fulfill your own responsibilities. Biden’s trying to earn votes on our taxpayer dollar, but this will not sit well with many and will not stop the Nov. Red Wave…..

Reply
3
Christina Hall
3d ago

Joe Biden waste his money taxes from us! Joe must go! Enough enough spent our taxes money! Free to illegal immigrants they don’t want work!

Reply
3
Elmer Machado
3d ago

how about low income people having charge card debt that they can't make payments. let's help all Americans that are having problem paying their bills. lets not pay for student loans who are politicians.

Reply(2)
2
Related
CBS Chicago

Biden canceling up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans

Washington — President Biden announced Wednesday he is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for millions of Americans and an additional $10,000 for low-income borrowers while extending a pause on monthly payments, delivering long-awaited relief just weeks before the midterm elections.Under the plan, which the president unveiled on Twitter, borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year, or couples earning less than $250,000 a year, would be eligible for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness. Recipients of Pell Grants, which are given to students with the greatest financial need, would be eligible for another $10,000 in relief. Loan...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Martinez
Person
Lori Trahan
Person
Maura Healey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Biden Administration#The Biden Administration#Potus#Americans#State
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy