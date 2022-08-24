TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Artists, dancers, musicians and magicians alike will bring a wildly creative experience to the Topeka Zoo on Sept. 3. The Ballet Midwest, Inc., says visitors at the Topeka Zoo, 635 SW Gage Blvd., will have a wildly artistic experience when they visit on Saturday, Sept. 3, with its second annual Wildly Creative: Arts with the Animals. It said Ballet Midwest, Inc., along with many of the Capital City’s favorite entertainers will be in attendance.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO