WIBW
13th St. to close at Kansas Ave. for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13th St. will be completely closed at Kansas Ave. for about a week for gas line repair work. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 29, NPL will completely close SE 13th St. at the Kansas Ave. intersection for gas line repair work. The City...
WIBW
Topeka United holds diversity concert for Brown v. Board
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A concert held at the Brown v. Board Mural on Friday celebrated diversity in the community. Topeka United started putting on a summer concert during the celebrations for the 65th anniversary of the Brown v. Board decision in 2019 and has continued doing so since. SJ...
WIBW
Creatives to bring wildly creative experience to Topeka Zoo
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Artists, dancers, musicians and magicians alike will bring a wildly creative experience to the Topeka Zoo on Sept. 3. The Ballet Midwest, Inc., says visitors at the Topeka Zoo, 635 SW Gage Blvd., will have a wildly artistic experience when they visit on Saturday, Sept. 3, with its second annual Wildly Creative: Arts with the Animals. It said Ballet Midwest, Inc., along with many of the Capital City’s favorite entertainers will be in attendance.
WIBW
Calamar senior apartment project resumes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments. Now people are seeing something new at the construction site for a senior apartment...
WIBW
Alan Jackson’s T-Mobile Center concert appearance postponed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music fans awaiting Alan Jackson’s appearance at T-Mobile Center will have to keep waiting. The country music star announced Saturday afternoon that he’d be postponing his appearance scheduled for Saturday evening in Kansas City, due to a positive COVID-19 test. “I’m so...
WIBW
Kansas Ave. detour causes hazard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Westbound traffic on the Polk-Quincy viaduct is closed, some people say the detour under the bridge is a hazard. We’re on your side with what you need to know. The main area of concern is the intersection of first street and Kansas Avenue, many...
Topeka Zoo celebrates an endangered species
TOPEKA (KSNT)-Today is World African Painted Dog Day, and the Topeka Zoo didn’t hesitate to jump on the celebration train. Members of the community gathered at the Zoo’s Camp Cowabunga to color their own painted dog, see a skull and learn more about the animal. With only 7,000 left in the world, the Topeka Zoo […]
WIBW
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Construction set to begin on K-99 project in Wabaunsee Co.
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is set to begin along a 22-mile stretch of highway in Wabaunsee Co. and will last through early November. The Kansas Department of Transportation says on Tuesday, Aug. 30, a milling and overlay project is set to start on K-99 in Wabaunsee Co., weather permitting.
WIBW
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
WIBW
KU NIL store
NAMI Kansas - the National Alliance on Mental Illness - kicked off its ‘Pathways to Hope’ conference Friday. 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments.
People escape accidental house fire in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department believes a fire on a backyard deck was accidental. Crews went to a house in the 3700 block of Southwest 30th Terrace, near 29th and southwest Gage Boulevard, Thursday evening just after 7:30. According to a release, they found smoke coming from the backyard and contained the fire […]
Helping Hands aims to bring 100 adoptions for a national cause
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka began its “Clear The Shelters” event on Saturday, with a goal of getting 100 animals adopted during the weekend. The annual event has special prices to help get animals into permanent homes. Dogs and puppies can be adopted for $25 and cats and kittens can […]
Stormont Vail will seek to stabilize the hospital in Junction City
Stormont Vail Health is providing some services and assistance at Geary Community Hospital now and plans to assume oversight of all operations at the financially challenged facility on Jan. 1. Tracy O'Rourke, Chief Operations Officer for Stormont Vail, said their mission is to stabilize GCH, and noted the situation is...
WIBW
Theft of bicycle, pull-behind trailer costs Manhattan man $850
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of a bicycle and pull-behind trailer have put a Manhattan man out about $850. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the 700 block of Griffith Dr. with reports of theft.
WIBW
Atchison Police help save injured owl
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - To the Atchison Police Department, protect and serve extends to those of the non-human variety. The Atchison Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 26, that officers were able to help save an injured owl found behind the YMCA. APD indicated that Captain Eichelberger came across the...
WIBW
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after a weapon was reported to have been brought onto the Topeka West High School campus during a fight on Thursday. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says on Friday, Aug. 26, it sent an update to keep families of Topeka West High School students informed following a situation on campus on Thursday.
WIBW
Lawrence Police stop burglary in progress thanks to vigilant neighbor
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police were able to stop a burglary in progress thanks to the call of a vigilant neighbor. The Lawrence Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that an alert neighbor likely stopped a home burglary when they called for officers in time to surround the suspect and arrest him after a brief foot chase.
WIBW
1 sent to hospital after 2 crashes involving 3 trucks
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital after 2 crashes involving three trucks in Lyon Co. KVOE reports that one person was hospitalized after two crashes that involved three pickups in southern Lyon Co. on Friday night, Aug. 26. Just before 11:30 p.m., Lyon Co....
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
