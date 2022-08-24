ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Larry Brown Sports

Video: James Harden’s birthday party got very wild

James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic#Elsa Getty Images#Hnhh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Charles Barkley Rips Kevin Durant, Calls Him "Mr. Miserable"

Kevin Durant doesn't have very much goodwill these days due to the way he has acted over the past few months. As many people already know, Durant demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, but in the end, it didn't go anywhere. The Nets could not find a good enough deal for KD, and in the end, Durant decided that it would simply be best for him to stay and ride things out for the foreseeable future.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy