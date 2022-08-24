Read full article on original website
Related
JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession
The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
I’m a financial expert – the final answer on whether Dollar General or Dollar Tree is most worth your money
STOCKHOLDERS who wonder which major dollar store is worth the investment may have some answers after two money experts weighed in. Two finance experts debated Dollar Tree versus Dollar General stock ahead of the second quarter profit reports that were released this week, and the argument ended with one clear winner.
Benzinga
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Here's why the stock market is about to kick off a sustained rally into the end of the year, according to JPMorgan
The stock market's 15% rally off its mid-June low will continue higher into year-end, according to JPMorgan. As earnings revisions reset lower, "risk-reward for equities is not all bad as we move into year-end," JPMorgan said. The bank said reasonable valuations, depressed investor sentiment, peak Fed hawkishness are all good...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don't count on the Fed to hike by 75 basis points as it sticks to its slowdown at Jackson Hole, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects the Federal Reserve to stay dovish at its Jackson Hole gathering this week. The Fed is unlikely to lift rates by 0.75% in September, and may go for many smaller hikes instead, it said. Officials will likely push for a slower pace of tightening to avoid a...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar once again after it taps a new financing source
After a new report emerged claiming Bed Bath & Beyond had secured new debt financing, shares in the company soared 15% in pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond shares have soared more than 15% in pre-market trading after a new report revealed the troubled home goods retailer has secured debt financing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Tesla has 21% upside potential after stock-split takes effect as China production volume ramps up, Wedbush says
Tesla could surge 21% as it benefits from increased volume production at its China factory, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said. Ives set a new $360 price target to reflect the company's 3-for-1 stock split that went into effect today. "Demand is not the problem for Tesla, but supply has been...
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split
The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down 51% and 86% I'd Buy Without Hesitation
Nvidia is shaping the future of revolutionary technologies like genomic sequencing, autonomous machines, and the metaverse. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and its ad-support streaming service is gaining momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever
An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
Stock Market Today - 8/26: Stocks Nose-Dive On Hawkish Jackson Hole Speech From Fed Chair Powell
U.S. stocks slumped sharply lower Friday, with the biggest single-day decline for the S&P 500 in more than six weeks, as investors picked through details of further interest rate hike signaling from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Speaking as part of a keynote address to the Kansas City Fed's annual...
Benzinga
Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today
Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are all trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
Will Tesla Be Worth More Than Apple by 2030?
The electric vehicle specialist's growth has outpaced that of the world's largest company in recent years.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Affirm, Electronic Arts, Dell, Seagen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Affirm — Shares of the provider of buy now, pay later services tanked more than 20% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss. Affirm also issued a disappointing outlook, but it did post quarterly revenue that topped Wall Street estimates.
Motley Fool
Why I Keep Buying More of this High-Yield Dividend Stock
An average of 10,000 Americans will turn 65 every day between 2010 and 2030. We could face a shortage of seniors housing and skilled nursing facilities. Caretrust REIT is fast becoming a leader in this space, with a strong balance sheet and a growing dividend. You’re reading a free article...
UK's Micro Focus shares nearly double after Canada's OpenText agrees $6 billion takeover
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Micro Focus (MCRO.L) soared more than 90% on Friday after Canadian software company OpenText (OTEX.TO), agreed to buy the enterprise software maker in an all-cash deal valuing the British company at $6 billion including debt.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0