Giants linked with Daniel Jones replacement in latest ESPN 2023 NFL mock draft

It's understandable that the New York Giants continue to be linked with potential replacements for quarterback Daniel Jones even before the 2022 NFL season gets underway. Current Giants general manager Joe Schoen was only hired this past winter and, thus, had nothing to do with the club spending a first-round pick on Jones during the 2019 NFL Draft. Jones hasn't done himself a plethora of favors over the years, as he has struggled to remain healthy and also accumulated 29 interceptions and 20 lost fumbles in only 38 career games.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jets coach responds to Denzel Mims’ surprising trade request

Wide receiver Denzel Mims has made it pretty clear that he wants to be traded away from the New York Jets, calling a trade the “only option” for him at this point. However, Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn’t seem to be ruling out Mims’ future with the team just yet.
NFL
