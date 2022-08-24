ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
ClutchPoints

Nestor Cortes injury update hands Yankees another deadly blow

The New York Yankees have been having a tough go of it lately. Things got worse on Thursday as news surfaced that the Yankees placed starting pitcher Nestor Cortes on the 15-day injured list with a groin injury. Right-handed reliever Greg Weissert will be called up from Triple-A to join the team in Oakland for […] The post Nestor Cortes injury update hands Yankees another deadly blow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
ESPN

St. Louis Cardinals place slugger Nolan Arenado on paternity leave, add rookie Juan Yepez

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. They also welcomed the return of reliever Ryan Helsley from a week on paternity leave, including a stint on the restricted list after he extended his absence because his child needed some extra tests.
ClutchPoints

‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves

The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season. The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
Decider.com

Yankees vs. A’s Live Stream: Channel, Where To Watch The A’s vs. Yankees Game Online

Live from Oakland, the A’s host the New York Yankees on Prime Video and ESPN+!. If you live in or around the New York City area, tonight’s Yankees game is once again streaming on Prime Video. Gerrit Cole (9-6, 3.41 ERA) gets the nod for New York, while former Yankees pitcher JP Sears (5-0, 1.93) takes the mound for Oakland. The Bronx Bombers have taken the loss in Cole’s previous four starts, and the A’s are looking to make it five straight.
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish

Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
The Associated Press

Bat crazy! Fans reluctantly give up souvenir at Phils game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oneil Cruz’s bat slipped out of his hands and went flying into the stands after the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie struck out in the third inning Friday night against Philadelphia. That’s when things got sticky. The lumber landed in Jen Mehall’s lap behind the Phillies dugout. Mehall, a Pirates fan, was thrilled to get the souvenir — especially after it dinged her in the leg and lip. An inning later, though, a Pirates official came to request the bat back and offered another one in a trade. Mehall and her friend, Kathie Koller, who were in town from Reading to celebrate Koller’s birthday, didn’t want to give up their rare keepsake.
