Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit In Head By Line Drive
Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was on the wrong end of a scary play Friday night. During the bottom of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephens was hit in the head by a line drive. Despite taking a line drive to the side of the head, Stephens...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albert Pujols gives young Cardinals fan the jersey off his back in heartwarming moment (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols just became even more respectable by selflessly giving a young fan the jersey off his back. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols has done several good things throughout his MLB career, but giving a young fan the jersey off his back is by far one of the most respectable.
Nestor Cortes injury update hands Yankees another deadly blow
The New York Yankees have been having a tough go of it lately. Things got worse on Thursday as news surfaced that the Yankees placed starting pitcher Nestor Cortes on the 15-day injured list with a groin injury. Right-handed reliever Greg Weissert will be called up from Triple-A to join the team in Oakland for […] The post Nestor Cortes injury update hands Yankees another deadly blow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Yankees Rumors: Brian Cashman expected to return no matter how 2022 ends
Well, Yankees fans, it seems like no matter how the 2022 season ends — with a bang or with a September’s worth of whimpers — the man in charge of creating the current flawed roster will be back with a new contract in hand. Hey, maybe 2024!...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rule 5 candidate Matt Sauer just gave Yankees 17 reasons to keep him
This offseason, the New York Yankees will have to get back into the Rule 5 swing of things after a brief reprieve in 2021 when the event was canceled (they protected people anyway, but that’s beside the point). In recent years, the Yankees’ system has been so deep that...
ESPN
St. Louis Cardinals place slugger Nolan Arenado on paternity leave, add rookie Juan Yepez
The St. Louis Cardinals have placed star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. They also welcomed the return of reliever Ryan Helsley from a week on paternity leave, including a stint on the restricted list after he extended his absence because his child needed some extra tests.
‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves
The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season. The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Deivi García turns in rare gem, Zack Britton rehabs
C Rob Brantly 0-4 3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, RBI, BB. Sean Boyle 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 HR (win) — three solo shots, but a win!. Edward Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save) Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
Yankees vs. A’s Live Stream: Channel, Where To Watch The A’s vs. Yankees Game Online
Live from Oakland, the A’s host the New York Yankees on Prime Video and ESPN+!. If you live in or around the New York City area, tonight’s Yankees game is once again streaming on Prime Video. Gerrit Cole (9-6, 3.41 ERA) gets the nod for New York, while former Yankees pitcher JP Sears (5-0, 1.93) takes the mound for Oakland. The Bronx Bombers have taken the loss in Cole’s previous four starts, and the A’s are looking to make it five straight.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish
Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/25/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Athletics prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon goes to the bump for the Yankees, while James Kaprielian gets the call for the Athletics. Jameson Taillon had a 2.30 ERA at the start of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longest MLB hitting streaks ever: 2022 to baseball history
What is the longest MLB hitting streak ever? New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio is famous for his 56-game stretch,
Bat crazy! Fans reluctantly give up souvenir at Phils game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oneil Cruz’s bat slipped out of his hands and went flying into the stands after the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie struck out in the third inning Friday night against Philadelphia. That’s when things got sticky. The lumber landed in Jen Mehall’s lap behind the Phillies dugout. Mehall, a Pirates fan, was thrilled to get the souvenir — especially after it dinged her in the leg and lip. An inning later, though, a Pirates official came to request the bat back and offered another one in a trade. Mehall and her friend, Kathie Koller, who were in town from Reading to celebrate Koller’s birthday, didn’t want to give up their rare keepsake.
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0