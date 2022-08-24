Read full article on original website
WECT
Section of Market Street to close nightly from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2. Per the N.C. Department of Transportation, the section is between Gordon Road and a new roadway built next to Boats Unlimited. The section is also near a Waffle House, Food Lion and CVS not far from Ogden. During the closures, crews will install girders on Market Street to eventually allow for the Military Cutoff Road Extension.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Portion of Market Street closing each night next week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A stretch of Market Street is set to close for several hours overnight for five days beginning Monday. The road between Gordon Road and new roadway next to Boats Unlimited will be closed to traffic from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 am the next morning from August 29th until September 2nd.
WECT
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
foxwilmington.com
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
WECT
Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
WECT
Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
cfcc.edu
Barbering grad opens luxury barber shop in downtown Wilmington, NC
After serving in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, NC, Steve Grissom worked as an arborist, climbing trees to inspect them. When his knees started complaining, Grissom began to look for a new line of work. He still had strong hand-eye coordination and decided to pursue his interest in barbering.
New 472 area code will replace new requests for service in Jacksonville, other parts of Southeastern NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina. which includes Jacksonville. The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release back in June the area […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington ‘Poker for Puppies’ tournament benefiting Cape Fear Rescue League
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A poker tournament taking place this Saturday is helping to raise money for a good cause. Poker for Puppies is taking place at K2 suites, located at 3137 Wrightsville Avenue in Wilmington. Registration begins at 11:30 am with the tournament kicking off at 12:30 pm.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Drunk driver hits Wilmington mounted police office, injures horse
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Early Saturday morning, Wilmington PD Mounted Units were walking along South Front Street in downtown Wilmington when a drunk driver attempted to pass when one of the horses, 19-year-old Elton, and a mounted unit officer were struck from behind by the vehicle. The mounted officer...
WECT
Kipos hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wilmington location
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kipos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Wilmington location on Aug. 25. The restaurant celebrated its new location at 11 a.m., per the announcement from the Giorgios Hospitality Group. Located in Lumina Station at 1900 Eastwood Road, the restaurant will serve Hellenic cuisine with...
columbuscountynews.com
Salesmen on Hoverboards Visit Lake, East End
While some door-to-door salesmen might have unusual transportation, apparently their pitch is legitimate. Residents of the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood community, Buckhead and Lake Waccamaw are reporting that representatives of Hawx Pest Control of Wilmington are zooming through the east end on hoverboards. In at least one instance, the salesmen were chased off by the homeowner’s dogs.
WilmingtonBiz
In Downtown Wilmington, Genesis Block Moving To Common Desk
A business development services company based in Wilmington is moving from one downtown location to another. Genesis Block, founded in 2019 by entrepreneurial couple Tracey and Girard Newkirk to support fledgling companies, was leasing office, coworking and event space at 20 Wrights Aly. "Beginning in September we will be transitioning...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: typical late-August conditions continue for the rest of the weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday evening! Your First Alert Forecast maintains seasonable 80s to locally around 90 for daily high temperatures through the final week of August. Overnight lows will remain in the lower and middle 70s with a slight dip behind a front late next week.
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City Jarrett Bay boat Weldor’s Ark captures second annual N.C. Billfish Series
MOREHEAD CITY — Weldor’s Ark captured the second annual N.C. Billfish Series this summer with an impressive 3,300 release points. The 55-foot Jarrett Bay, captained by Dale Britt and owned by John Roberts, earned its points with impressive showings in the Swansboro Rotary Bluewater Memorial Day Fishing Tournament, the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the Ducks Unlimited “Band the Billfish” Tournament.
Crowd attends groundbreaking for Bladenboro Town Square
BLADENBORO — More than 50 people, many of the elected leaders from Bladenboro, Bladen County ans the state, gathered in downtown Bladenboro Friday morning for the official groundbreaking of the Bladenboro Town Square project. The $3 million project, located in the heart o0f the town’s downtown business district, will...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has issued a statement to say they have decided, given no other evidence arises, to close the case on the death of Joseph Valentine Flor D’Auvray III. The WPD say that he was killed by an accidental fall from the roof of a building.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man with special needs at risk of losing family home no longer worries thanks to locals who saw his story on WWAY
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we told you about last month, more help for Rashone Jackson, the Wilmington man who was at risk of losing his home after the passing of his mother. On top of getting help saving the family home, he’s getting a helping hand from people who saw his story here on WWAY.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Name of Suspect in Surf City homicide released
UPDATE: SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – The suspect arrested in the armed robbery on Wednesday in Surf City has been identified as 22-year-old Charles Michael Haywood of Holly Springs, NC, and has been charged with 1st degree murder and armed robbery. According to police, despite the fact Haywood is...
Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to […]
