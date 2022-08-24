Read full article on original website
Tulsa's longest-running restaurant vandalized
The restaurant posted on Facebook that vandals "struck again" and damaged their window early Friday morning.
tulsatoday.com
Premium shopping expands south
Simon Premium Outlets is a visible sign of a metro accomplishment as they resume development of Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks. Rich Brierre, Executive Director, Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) said, “The major metro area of Tulsa has grown to over 1 million people – that’s a major milestone.”
okcfox.com
Panasonic looks at Oklahoma for new plant, again, The Wall Street Journal reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Panasonic Holdings Corp, a Tesla supplier, is in discussions to build an additional battery plant in the U.S. and the company is looking at Oklahoma again, The Wall Street Journal reports. The EV battery plant would be roughly $4 billion, though there are no guarantees...
KTUL
Muskogee to host Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The skies of Muskogee will be glowing with an array of vibrant color this weekend at the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning returns to the historic Hatbox Field. The fourth annual festival will be held Aug. 26, 27 and 28. Dozens of balloon pilots and their...
news9.com
Actor Lawrence Moran Talks New Stage Production Of 'Driving Miss Daisy'
TULSA, Okla. - A nearly 50-year veteran of Hollywood who started as a child actor on "The Rockford Files" with Oklahoma's Own Jim Garner is now part of an upcoming stage play at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Lawrence Moran moved back to Tulsa two years ago from Hollywood and is now one of three cast members in the World Stage Theatre Company's production of "Driving Miss Daisy" at the Tulsa PAC. For more informationCLICK HERE.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
tag24.com
Tulsa wants Black residents to submit DNA samples – a legal expert explains why that's dangerous
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa is asking Black residents to submit DNA samples as part of an ongoing investigation into mass graves from the infamous 1921 race massacre – without any guaranteed privacy protections. TAG24 NEWS spoke with Justice For Greenwood legal expert Eric Miller, who has been warning about the potential dangers of the program.
okcfox.com
'Teaching in Oklahoma is a hostile environment': Mustang appeals accreditation downgrade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly a month after two districts had their accreditation downgraded, district leaders were back at the Oklahoma State Board of Education seeking an appeal Thursday morning. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools, located in the two largest metropolitan areas in Oklahoma, were the first two districts...
Residents in limbo after Tulsa apartment building is condemned
Several Tulsa families are looking for a place to go after their apartment building near East Archer Street and North Florence Avenue was condemned
oklahomatoday.com
In one small corner of northeastern Oklahoma, scientists are saving entire bird populations.
Throaty booms, shrill squawks, and delicate trills create a symphony of success at Bartlesville’s George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center. Tucked among acres of oak trees, the center’s two campuses blend into the landscape but are standouts when it comes to saving birds. Known internationally for its captive...
news9.com
Johnson Park Unveils Renovation Concept Plan
Johnson Park in Tulsa unveiled its "Reimagine" concept plan on Saturday. The event's goal is to gather the community's feedback to figure out their vision, unmet needs and priorities for Johnson Park. The park, near 61st and Riverside, will be renovating to transform into an open, inviting and recreational park...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested
A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
news9.com
Tulsa Church Helps Celebrate Woman's 100th Birthday
A Tulsa church helped celebrate a special lady's 100th birthday on Saturday. Alma Jewell has always been eager about life. In fact, Jewell says her parents told her she was born into the world before the doctor could arrive, which was round 8 a.m. on a Monday on a farmhouse in the country.
news9.com
Pawnee County Remembers Former Undersheriff With Free Day Of Fishing For Kids
Folks in Pawnee County are remembering a former undersheriff with a free day of fishing for kids Sunday morning at Pawnee Lake. Undersheriff Monty Johnson was killed in a head-on collision in February 2019. He was known throughout the county as someone who loved to serve others. Kids are invited...
Pilot, passenger ok after plane lands in Keystone Lake
PRUE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding after a small passenger plane landed in Keystone Lake on Saturday. Trooper Eric Foster said the pilot and a passenger landed in the water but were able to get to shore and are talking. No injuries were reported. The accident...
readfrontier.org
As small towns struggle to pay off winter storm debt, Oklahoma taxpayers will pick up part of the tab
Faced with a $550,000 natural gas bill from a single winter storm, the tiny Creek County town of Oilton had no choice but to pass the cost on to residents or consider bankruptcy. The Tulsa-based natural gas distributor BlueMark Energy was charging Oilton 12% interest a month on its unpaid...
TPD’s helicopter catches thieves in the act
TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in police custody, thanks to the Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter. The pilot of the helicopter was flying Friday morning when it noticed a silver Nissan driving suspiciously through a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial. A man and a women were spotted getting...
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
news9.com
Owasso, Bixby Collide In Neutral Site For High School Football Kickoff
High school football in Oklahoma kicks off on Thursday night with a massive showdown between the Owasso Rams and Bixby Spartans. The game will be played at a neutral site, which coaches say is exciting for both players and fans. QuikTrip is sponsoring the big game and giving it the...
news9.com
University Of Tulsa Students Could Help NASA With Future Lunar Missions
NASA is getting ready to launch Artemis 1 on its return journey to the moon and a project by TU students could help with future lunar missions. The project came about after NASA failed to anchor to a comet by drilling to its surface in 2014, but some former seniors and a junior at TU came up with a solution.
