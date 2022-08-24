ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Premium shopping expands south

Simon Premium Outlets is a visible sign of a metro accomplishment as they resume development of Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks. Rich Brierre, Executive Director, Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) said, “The major metro area of Tulsa has grown to over 1 million people – that’s a major milestone.”
Muskogee to host Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The skies of Muskogee will be glowing with an array of vibrant color this weekend at the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning returns to the historic Hatbox Field. The fourth annual festival will be held Aug. 26, 27 and 28. Dozens of balloon pilots and their...
Actor Lawrence Moran Talks New Stage Production Of 'Driving Miss Daisy'

TULSA, Okla. - A nearly 50-year veteran of Hollywood who started as a child actor on "The Rockford Files" with Oklahoma's Own Jim Garner is now part of an upcoming stage play at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Lawrence Moran moved back to Tulsa two years ago from Hollywood and is now one of three cast members in the World Stage Theatre Company's production of "Driving Miss Daisy" at the Tulsa PAC. For more informationCLICK HERE.
Johnson Park Unveils Renovation Concept Plan

Johnson Park in Tulsa unveiled its "Reimagine" concept plan on Saturday. The event's goal is to gather the community's feedback to figure out their vision, unmet needs and priorities for Johnson Park. The park, near 61st and Riverside, will be renovating to transform into an open, inviting and recreational park...
Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested

A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
Tulsa Church Helps Celebrate Woman's 100th Birthday

A Tulsa church helped celebrate a special lady's 100th birthday on Saturday. Alma Jewell has always been eager about life. In fact, Jewell says her parents told her she was born into the world before the doctor could arrive, which was round 8 a.m. on a Monday on a farmhouse in the country.
TPD’s helicopter catches thieves in the act

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in police custody, thanks to the Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter. The pilot of the helicopter was flying Friday morning when it noticed a silver Nissan driving suspiciously through a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial. A man and a women were spotted getting...
Owasso, Bixby Collide In Neutral Site For High School Football Kickoff

High school football in Oklahoma kicks off on Thursday night with a massive showdown between the Owasso Rams and Bixby Spartans. The game will be played at a neutral site, which coaches say is exciting for both players and fans. QuikTrip is sponsoring the big game and giving it the...
University Of Tulsa Students Could Help NASA With Future Lunar Missions

NASA is getting ready to launch Artemis 1 on its return journey to the moon and a project by TU students could help with future lunar missions. The project came about after NASA failed to anchor to a comet by drilling to its surface in 2014, but some former seniors and a junior at TU came up with a solution.
