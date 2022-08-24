Read full article on original website
Kickball tournament coming to Muzzy Field
BRISTOL – PYVOT, a young professionals group affiliated with the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce, is organizing a kickball tournament at Muzzy Field Sept. 17 to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. The tournament will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the city’s historic baseball...
Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps names PVAC Proud award winners
PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps has named the July and August recipients of its PVAC Proud award, which honors a business or member of the community that goes "above and beyond" to help the town. Bonnie Doughty-Jenkins, president of the PVAC Board of Directors, said that the...
Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, bubble truck
SOUTHINGTON – Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, a bubble truck and more to the Southington Drive-In Sept. 10, while raising money to purchase toys for children at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
PET OF THE WEEK: Aurora
Aurora is currently living alone but would be very happy to share with another female piggie. She arrived at CHS because there were just too many Guinea pigs in her first family and they were overwhelmed. She enjoys being picked up and cuddled and is extremely curious. She likes to explore, have fun and eat her yummy veggies.
Plainville Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its Christmas Concert
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its Christmas Concert starting Sept. 12, which will see the return of Peter Peluso as interim music director. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 355 Camp St. in Bristol. Auditions...
Countryside Manor accommodates residents
BRISTOL – Countryside Manor accommodates residents for recovery, rehabilitation and daily housing. They can house up to 90 short-term and long-term care residents. 85% of their residents call it their home, and nearly 20% of that population uses the center consistently for short-term recovery and rehabilitation after a hospital stay. The Center has a lounge, dining area, resident kitchen with up-to-date appliances and amenities, a gym, a gazebo, and a therapy dog named Daisy.
Steampunk enthusiasts introduce "science fiction of Victorian period" to Federal Hill
BRISTOL – In a celebration of industry, history and fiction, area museums, residents and steampunk enthusiasts gathered on the Federal Hill Green for the Victorian Summer Fantasy in the Park Saturday. Put on by Silk City Steampunk, Oddball Newt Productions along with Terryville resident and Silk City Steampunk member...
Plymouth schools ready for new year
PLYMOUTH – With students returning to school Monday, Aug. 29, Superintendent of Schools Brian Falcone is excited to offer an enhanced curriculum and a return to normalcy. Falcone said that the district has accomplished a lot in preparation for the return of students next week. These include new programs throughout the district, building improvements and some reorganizing of leadership at the schools.
CCSU sophomore business student already running her own successful nail business
NEW BRITAIN – A Central Connecticut State University sophomore business major is also the owner of her own business, Nails by Vonnie. Delvonya Deer began her home-based business in Hartford in 2020, three months after the covid-19 pandemic began. “I was inspired to start my business because this was...
FRIDAY FICKS: Riding on the surface of the sun
I rode my bike on the surface of the sun. The heat index was well over 100 degrees on the day The Tour Of The Litchfield Hills was recently held. The National Weather Service rolled out a heat advisory with stern admonitions to remain in air-conditioned rooms and avoid the sun.
Brian's Angels Homeless Outreach is finding itself in a tough spot
BRISTOL – As summer continues, Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach is finding itself in a tough spot providing meals for clients. Pat Stebbins, executive director of the nonprofit based in Prospect United Methodist Church, said since the state moratorium on evictions had passed due to pandemic-related challenges, the outreach had seen a steady increase in clients seeking food and other resources.
Joseph P. O'Neill
Joseph P. O’Neill, 71, of Bristol, widower of Polly (Wagner) O’Neill, died on Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022) at Sheriden Woods Health Care. Joseph was born on Oct. 7, 1950 in Scranton, PA, and was the son of the late Joseph and Anne (Hennigan) O’Neill. He was raised...
$2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo, remains unclaimed
BRISTOL – A $2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo this Wednesday and remains unclaimed. The ticket, which had the winning numbers of 6-24-35-37-44 and the Powerball of 22, was sold at the Citgo at 527 Middle Street in Bristol. The winning ticket matched five numbers and had a 4 times Power Play.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Jonathan Leveille, 37, of 84 Windingbrook Road, Bristol, was charged Aug. 10 with disorderly conduct. Tabitha Moche, 44, of Chestnut St., New Britain, was charged Aug. 10 with second degree breach of peace. Christopher James Savage, 36, of 92 Ridgeland Road, Wallingford, was charged Aug. 10 with two counts of...
Senator Blumenthal visits MOVIA Robotics
BRISTOL – Connecticut’s U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal met with MOVIA Robotics President and Chief Scientist Timothy Gifford, Oak Hill President Barry Simon and Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano for a demonstration of the Kebbi robot, how it might interact with a youth and how the data it collects could be instrumental in developmental breakthroughs with children.
Southington woman with developmental disabilities, who had been missing since Saturday, found in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found. Police on Thursday said 19-year-old Nyla Tolo was found in Hartford, where she was found by Southington officers. “Our officers, her family and Hartford police are currently with her,” Southington Lt. Keith...
Plainville police blotter
Emmanuel Jean-Pierre, 32, of 4 St. John Street, Norwalk, was charged Aug. 19 with third degree larceny, third degree identity theft and second degree forgery. Nykole A. Gonzalez, 36, of 30 Dwight St., New Britain, was charged Aug. 19 with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace. Sheniya...
Bristol police ID man killed in weekend crash as New Britain resident
BRISTOL – A man killed in Bristol over the weekend in a motorcycle crash has been identified as a New Britain resident. Police have identified the victim as Michael Jennings. He was 57 years old. According to an obituary, Jennings went to school in New Britain and Southington. He...
Bristol Central boys soccer depending on younger players to make big contributions this season
Bristol Central boys soccer ended their season last year after advancing to the second round of the state tournament, and while the year was looked upon as a success, the Rams now walks into the new year with a significantly different makeup. Last season, the team was led by a...
Illinois woman sentenced in car theft scheme that hit Bristol, other towns
BRISTOL - An Illinois woman has been sentenced in connection with a scheme involving multiple individuals and the fraudulent purchase of new vehicles from car dealerships. Danielle Benn, 29, appeared before a judge on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court, where she was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge – which is essentially a lesser form of probation.
