Los Angeles, CA

Gary Hoffman
3d ago

Great News. If only the kids understood thier history and how society works in harmony to keep balance between what is forgivable and what isnt.

Anywhooo
3d ago

You just don't lose the privilege to drive...but if was your parents car being impounded for...let's say 30 days...a cititation...court fees...impound fees...that's gonna smart...how's that working out for you now?..should have stayed home.

AP_000903.602eaa0144544faeb906f8f06b29ebb8.0134
3d ago

It’s gonna hurt the pocket book soon! Even if LAPD gets there and they haven’t started, they should impound all the cars. Spectators and racers.

CBS LA

Man fatally stabbed by 5 men in Westlake District

A man was fatally stabbed by five different suspects early Saturday morning in the Westlake District. The Los Angeles Police Department received the 911 call just after 1 a.m., reporting a stabbing attack on the 742 block of Westlake Avenue, south of Wilshire Boulevard and MacArthur Park.When LAPD officers arrived to the scene of the stabbing, they found the victim lying in an alley with multiple stab wounds, according to City News Service.   Witnesses told LAPD they saw at least five men stab the victim and ran away after. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. It's unclear what was the motive behind the attack and authorities are not sure whether this was a gang-related homicide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Security guard shot, killed near downtown L.A. movie set

A man who was working as a security guard was fatally shot near a downtown Los Angeles movie set Thursday night. The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Bay Street, near Alameda Street, around 11 p.m. when, according to detectives, a man in his 30s was shot in an alley. An off-duty Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP busts $9 million cargo theft ring; 5 suspects arrested in Los Angeles County

VALLEJO -- Investigators with the California Highway Patrol have broken up a large-scale cargo theft ring and arrested five people believed responsible for more than $9 million in stolen electronics, the agency said Friday.The arrests earlier this month follow a two-year investigation by the CHP Golden Gate Division's cargo theft team, with assistance from CHP investigators from Southern California, according to the CHP. On August 4, CHP investigators, Los Angeles police, LAX police, and sheriff's deputies conducted a joint operation at various locations in the county, serving multiple search and arrest warrants. Five suspects were arrested and over $1 million in stolen cargo was recovered as well as $250,000 in cash, the CHP said.The electronics and electronic components recovered included products from Google, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Apple, and various other companies.The CHP said the investigation was ongoing and the identities of those arrested were being withheld so as not to compromise the ongoing investigation.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Woman fatally stabbed in Santa Ana

A 51-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by a man she was going out with after the relationship ended, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. A 40-year-old man, police said was going out with the victim, was arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing the woman. The stabbing took place Friday morning at the 200 block of North Gunther Place in Santa Ana, according to City News Service.When first responders arrived to the scene, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The woman was later identified as Santa Ana resident Maria Guadalupe Mota.Police detained Ignacio Vazquez Morales as a suspect in the death, and said a knife they believe was used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene. Morales, a resident of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of murder.Santa Ana police urged anyone with information about the attack to call them at 714-245-8665 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.  
SANTA ANA, CA
howafrica.com

Califonia Cops Made Fun Of Fatal Shooting Of Black Man, New Racist Text Messages Show

The Torrance Police Department has again come under scrutiny over racist and homophobic text messages officers in the department shared. The recently obtained documents reveal the officers discussed lynching people and fatally shooting Black minors. The excessively redacted documents, which were obtained by the Los Angeles Times, contained 390 “anti-Semitic,...
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

Lawsuit filed against owners of South LA apartments identified as hangout for violent street gang

A nuisance abatement lawsuit has been filed against the owner of a South Los Angeles apartment building where a violent street gang has set up shop, uncomfortably close to two elementary schools, a recreation center, and a park.The lawsuit filed against the owners of the six-unit apartment building at 678 East 41st Street is seeking an injunction requiring crime deterrents, such as a gate with electronic access control to secure the building, an internet-connected video monitoring system accessible by the LAPD, enhanced lighting, and prompt removal of graffiti."It's concerning, because other gang members see it and that makes it worse...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Homeless woman arrested after she was found showering in Torrance home

A homeless woman was arrested after she found taking a shower in the bathroom of a Torrance home Thursday.A resident in the 22000 block of Ladeene Avenue called police to report an intruder, according to Torrance police. The intruder was a woman, and the resident said she was taking a shower in their bathroom.The woman may have gotten into the home through an unlocked door, the resident told police.When officers arrived, Torrance police say they immediately recognized her as a transient who has been in trouble with the law before. She was taken into custody without incident, and Torrance police...
TORRANCE, CA

