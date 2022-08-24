ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

P.O. Joseph is Ready, Poulin's Turnaround, Nylander's Role and More!

By Nicholas Brlansky
 3 days ago

Nick Hart joined 'Penguins Lunch' to discuss all things Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

Pittsburgh Penguins training camp is under a month away, and while many will be excited to see the new faces on the NHL roster, there will be a few younger players looking to make an impression. Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins play-by-play broadcaster Nick Hart joined 'Penguins Lunch' to discuss this new wave of talent.

When discussing Penguins players ready to graduate to the NHL level, PO Joseph is always the first name on everybody's mind. The 23-yeard-old lefty defenseman has been waiting for his opportunity over the past three seasons.

"There is not a doubt in my mind that he (Joseph) is NHL ready," Hart said. "In most organizations, PO Joseph is a lock to be in their starting six defensemen right out of training camp." Unfortunately for Joseph, the Penguins have a stockpile of NHL-ready defensemen that stand in his path to a consistent roster spot.

Another former first-round pick, Sam Poulin, was the topic of much debate last season after experiencing a turbulent start to his first professional season. As the calendar flipped to 2022, so did the play of Poulin. Hart shares the turning point of Poulin's season and discusses how a position change added to the improved play.

After being acquired by the Penguins last season, Alex Nylander became the leader for the AHL Penguins, scoring at will during stretches last season. While he has the potential to become an everyday NHL player again, consistency remains an issue that he will need to figure out.

Nick Hart joined "Penguins Lunch" to discuss all these prospects and more!

