Texas State

Scott Henderson
2d ago

Yeah, be offended by it. Don’t look at it as a compliment that that isd views your people as strong warriors that they would like to emulate in sports… don’t see the good, only the bad! Way to be

Jill Biden's Taco
3d ago

There's a reason native Americans didn't build ships and sail the world and conquer primitive lands... but that's someone else's fault in 2022

SA Ander
3d ago

much to do about nothing....should be proud of the fact.....and should be more concerned about education, health and general wellness....Nothing wrong with working in a casino, but should branch out to be engineers, teachers, health professionals....etc...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Florida Activist Wants to Donate Arabic ‘In God We Trust' Signs to Texas Schools

A Florida activist is raising money to send Texas schools “In God We Trust” signs — in Arabic. The effort comes as schools across the state are posting signs with the national motto to comply with a law Texas Republicans passed last year in an attempt to enforce conservative, Christian values in public schools. Senate Bill 797, authored by Mineola Sen. Bryan Hughes, requires schools to display the posters in a “conspicuous place” if they are donated.
TEXAS STATE
therockwalltimes

Governor Abbott signs Damon Allen Act into law at Safer Houston Summit

Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 6, the Damon Allen Act, into law at the Texas Pastor Council’s Safer Houston Summit on Thursday. The Damon Allen Act will keep Texas communities safe and secure by prohibiting the release on personal bond of defendants charged with a violent offense or who are charged while released on bail. The bill also requires a defendant be granted or denied bail within 48 hours of their arrest and that a defendant’s criminal history be examined before setting bail.
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

'Let him steal no more' : Members of non-profit organization marched down Beaumont street to spread hope, change lives

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of a non-profit organization marched down a Beaumont street to change lives, give hope and spread the word of God. Highways and Hedges is an organization that travels around Southeast Texas and across state lines to bring people closer to God. The organization focuses on those who have a criminal past or who have had other struggles in life.
BEAUMONT, TX
inforney.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent

AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Abbott and ERCOT Keep Texans in the Dark

From selecting a new CEO to an obscure committee report, the governor kept tight control over significant post-storm energy changes. In the two and a half years since the deadly winter power failures of 2021, Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly promised that everything is copacetic regarding Texas’ shaky power grid. He’s even gone so far as to micromanage how often the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s beleaguered independent grid operator, issues public updates on grid conditions. Behind the scenes, he’s also kept a tight grip on the regulatory machinations that have largely taken place behind the scenes with little transparency or public input.
TEXAS STATE
