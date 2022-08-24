Read full article on original website
Scott Henderson
2d ago
Yeah, be offended by it. Don’t look at it as a compliment that that isd views your people as strong warriors that they would like to emulate in sports… don’t see the good, only the bad! Way to be
Jill Biden's Taco
3d ago
There's a reason native Americans didn't build ships and sail the world and conquer primitive lands... but that's someone else's fault in 2022
SA Ander
3d ago
much to do about nothing....should be proud of the fact.....and should be more concerned about education, health and general wellness....Nothing wrong with working in a casino, but should branch out to be engineers, teachers, health professionals....etc...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Florida Activist Wants to Donate Arabic ‘In God We Trust' Signs to Texas Schools
A Florida activist is raising money to send Texas schools “In God We Trust” signs — in Arabic. The effort comes as schools across the state are posting signs with the national motto to comply with a law Texas Republicans passed last year in an attempt to enforce conservative, Christian values in public schools. Senate Bill 797, authored by Mineola Sen. Bryan Hughes, requires schools to display the posters in a “conspicuous place” if they are donated.
Uvalde Parents Confront Gov. Greg Abbott Over Texas Gun Law
The Republican politician has refused families' repeated requests to call a special legislative session for raising the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles.
Lawmakers invite Texas teacher vacancy task force to testify
The group is set to release its final list of recommendations to lawmakers, the Texas Education Agency, and local school districts in February.
Governor Abbott signs Damon Allen Act into law at Safer Houston Summit
Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 6, the Damon Allen Act, into law at the Texas Pastor Council’s Safer Houston Summit on Thursday. The Damon Allen Act will keep Texas communities safe and secure by prohibiting the release on personal bond of defendants charged with a violent offense or who are charged while released on bail. The bill also requires a defendant be granted or denied bail within 48 hours of their arrest and that a defendant’s criminal history be examined before setting bail.
State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain
Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers.
Congressman Al Green calls out Texas for 'discrimination' in disaster aid
Congressman Al Green, D-Texas, said he's skeptical Texas will use disaster aid responsibly after U.S. HUD determination.
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to "Abort Offshore." It's a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal water to have abortions.
21 Texas High School Players Suspended Over Hazing Incident
The Texas high school football season is about to kickoff but unfortunately for one Texas school, they will have to start their season severely short handed after details about a hazing incident involving players has lead to outrage in the community and suspensions for those involved. The Disturbing Details Come...
'Let him steal no more' : Members of non-profit organization marched down Beaumont street to spread hope, change lives
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of a non-profit organization marched down a Beaumont street to change lives, give hope and spread the word of God. Highways and Hedges is an organization that travels around Southeast Texas and across state lines to bring people closer to God. The organization focuses on those who have a criminal past or who have had other struggles in life.
inforney.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
hppr.org
More Texas counties cry 'invasion' to drum up support for Gov. Greg Abbott's border enforcement
Ellis County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday urging Gov. Greg Abbott to protect the border from a so-called “invasion.”. It’s the latest in a list of counties that in recent months have made similar declarations, citing increased border crossings, smuggling operations and drug trafficking. Ellis County Commissioner...
New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent
AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
KHOU
Three generations of Texas women travel to New Mexico for abortion
Abortion is now totally banned in Texas, but that’s not stopping Texas women from having the procedure. They are simply leaving the state.
The Backstory: Five years ago this week, Hurricane Harvey brought catastrophic flooding to Texas
TEXAS, USA — From Rockport to La Grange to Port Arthur, Hurricane Harvey, which first came ashore along the middle Texas coast on Aug. 25, 2017, left death and destruction in its path, with the Houston area suffering the worst damage. As the story unfolded on television that August,...
‘Really had a lot of misconceptions’: Texas faith leaders visit southern border
A small group of Texas faith leaders was on the border in South Texas this week, hoping to help find common ground on the immigration crisis.
Former Beaumont mayor, businessman William E. 'Bill' Neild dies at 85
BEAUMONT, Texas — Former Beaumont mayor William E. “Bill” Neild passed away on Wednesday. He was 85. Neild held the office of mayor of Beaumont from 1982 - 1986. He was a partner in the company his father started, H.B. Neild Contractors and Construction Managers, until the end of his term as mayor in 1986.
Abbott and ERCOT Keep Texans in the Dark
From selecting a new CEO to an obscure committee report, the governor kept tight control over significant post-storm energy changes. In the two and a half years since the deadly winter power failures of 2021, Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly promised that everything is copacetic regarding Texas’ shaky power grid. He’s even gone so far as to micromanage how often the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s beleaguered independent grid operator, issues public updates on grid conditions. Behind the scenes, he’s also kept a tight grip on the regulatory machinations that have largely taken place behind the scenes with little transparency or public input.
Texas Lottery to move claim center to Capitol complex
The building in the Texas Capitol Complex is the new headquarters for the Texas Lottery Commission.
As some wells in Central Texas dry up, lawmakers weigh solutions to water infrastructure
The Texas House’s Natural Resources Committee met to hear testimony on the condition of Texas’ water and flood mitigation infrastructure and water supply to weigh what changes to the infrastructure are needed in the future.
