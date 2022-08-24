The New England Patriots veteran OL Trent Brown possibly might be feuding with HC Bill Belichick. Brown’s effort might be in question by the organization. Oddly, a few of the New England Patriots offensive starters didn’t play in the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, reported Darren Hartwell for NBC Sports. One would assume the absence was injury related, however, as time progressed it appears that was not the case. It was noted that veteran WR Kendrick Bourne struggled in practice that week with the Panthers and was even kicked out for defending a teammate in a scuffle, tweeted Tom E. Curran.

