foxnebraska.com
Virginia likely to adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia will likely adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in what the states say is an attempt to fight climate change. According to multiple reports, Virginia will follow California because the state’s former governor, Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed legislation in 2021 that is tied to California’s emissions regulations.
kyma.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Arizona
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
nevalleynews.org
“It’s a religious sacrifice to these people, I think it’s demonic,” responds AZ. Senate candidate, Blake Masters, after a media question on abortion
Blake Masters agreed with a national ban on abortion after a question was asked of him on a podcast interview—the question was in regard to a national ban on abortion—would he support a similar statue on a national level, if elected?. In an ad titled, “His Own Words”...
msn.com
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also Find: The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month Discover: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals GOBankingRates has identified the Arizona cities where not only could you live on $2,500 a month in retirement, but where you could also live well. Only cities with livability scores of 65 or higher (on a scale of 1 to 100) were considered. These are the best Arizona cities for retirees to live on $2,500 a month.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona traffic fatalities fall sharply as deaths nationally spike
While the rest of the nation was posting a record increase in highway deaths in the first quarter of 2022, Arizona traffic fatalities were falling by nearly a third, according to a recent report. The report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 190 people died on Arizona roads...
Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’
UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal. Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
AZFamily
Arizona Supreme Court rejects voter initiative for November ballot
AZ head of schools hopeful is OK with disgraced politician working for him. Arizona superintendent candidate Tom Horne defended one of his campaign workers, David Stringer, who is accused of child sex crimes and made racist speeches. Maricopa County Attorney's Office adding new team to prosecute animal abuse cases. Updated:...
No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
knau.org
Arizona among states to receive funds for abandoned oil and gas well cleanup
The Interior Department is giving 24 states, including Arizona, millions of dollars in funding to start cleaning high-priority oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land. A news release said up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with under grants announced Thursday. It's part of $4.7 billion set...
kjzz.org
Arizona life expectancy drops below national average, report shows
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Arizona’s life expectancy decreased between 2019 and 2020, dipping below the national average. The report shows life expectancy in the state dropped by more than two years between 2019 and 2020 to 76.3. That’s lower than the national average of 77, which also decreased by two years.
arizonasuntimes.com
Gov. Doug Ducey Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff Following the Loss of Pima County Constable
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered state buildings to fly flags at half-staff Friday following a mass shooting in Tucson resulting in the loss of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. “The loss of Constable Deborah Martinez is felt across our state,” Ducey said. “Whether it was serving in the U.S. Army...
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
kyma.com
All five border gaps filled with containers
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The state funded shipping container wall project is now complete. The director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security visited Yuma today to oversee the finished product. A construction company hired by the state of Arizona stacked these containers along Yuma’s border wall gaps.
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Smiliest' Cities In The US
It's all smiles for this Texas city.
fox10phoenix.com
Dixon Butts? Candidate endorsed by 'your mother'? Joke Arizona political signs catching people's attention
PHOENIX - As the 2022 general election nears, political signs have popped up on most major intersections across the Phoenix area, but a new trend is emerging, where regular people are posting their own political signs, as practical jokes. How did it begin?. A man named Tyler Watson kicked things...
12news.com
2 small children found alone in middle of southern Arizona desert
LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Two small children were rescued by the Tucson Sector Border Patrol after being found stranded in the middle of the Sonoran Desert on Thursday. A group of detained migrants informed border agents that a 4-month-old and an 18-month-old had been left alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry, officials said.
12news.com
4 questions about Arizona TV debate for governor as Hobbs seeks changes in format
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs' campaign has made it known she wants changes in the format for what might be Arizona's only televised gubernatorial debate. Her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, is taunting Hobbs in a Twitter video: "To make things even easier for you, I'll allow you to choose the moderator. Hell, I'll even let you write the questions."
azbigmedia.com
Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022
Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
A Republican candidate’s bold pitch: Arizona should give all teachers a $10,000 pay raise
A Republican legislative candidate is proposing a $10,000 pay raise for every teacher in Arizona, but the president of the state’s largest teacher’s union isn’t convinced. Matt Gress, a candidate for the state House of Representatives aiming to represent District 4 in northeast Phoenix, announced his “Pay Teachers First” plan on Monday, centered around an […] The post A Republican candidate’s bold pitch: Arizona should give all teachers a $10,000 pay raise appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Stealing home: Dozens of Arizona houses fraudulently sold without owners’ knowledge
PHOENIX – Arizona is seeing a rise in deed fraud schemes in which entire homes are sold out from under the rightful owners. The state Attorney General’s Office said it has received dozens of complaints about properties being sold without the owners’ knowledge by unknown scammers who filed forged warranty deeds with the county recorder’s office.
