ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 14

Related
foxnebraska.com

Virginia likely to adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles

WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia will likely adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in what the states say is an attempt to fight climate change. According to multiple reports, Virginia will follow California because the state’s former governor, Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed legislation in 2021 that is tied to California’s emissions regulations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Arizona

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also Find: The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month Discover: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals GOBankingRates has identified the Arizona cities where not only could you live on $2,500 a month in retirement, but where you could also live well. Only cities with livability scores of 65 or higher (on a scale of 1 to 100) were considered. These are the best Arizona cities for retirees to live on $2,500 a month.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
azbigmedia.com

Arizona traffic fatalities fall sharply as deaths nationally spike

While the rest of the nation was posting a record increase in highway deaths in the first quarter of 2022, Arizona traffic fatalities were falling by nearly a third, according to a recent report. The report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 190 people died on Arizona roads...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC4

Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’

UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal.   Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
UTAH STATE
AZFamily

Arizona Supreme Court rejects voter initiative for November ballot

AZ head of schools hopeful is OK with disgraced politician working for him. Arizona superintendent candidate Tom Horne defended one of his campaign workers, David Stringer, who is accused of child sex crimes and made racist speeches. Maricopa County Attorney's Office adding new team to prosecute animal abuse cases. Updated:...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Scott Rasmussen
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
kjzz.org

Arizona life expectancy drops below national average, report shows

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Arizona’s life expectancy decreased between 2019 and 2020, dipping below the national average. The report shows life expectancy in the state dropped by more than two years between 2019 and 2020 to 76.3. That’s lower than the national average of 77, which also decreased by two years.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Border Wall#Election State#Immigration Policy#Rmg Research
kyma.com

All five border gaps filled with containers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The state funded shipping container wall project is now complete. The director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security visited Yuma today to oversee the finished product. A construction company hired by the state of Arizona stacked these containers along Yuma’s border wall gaps.
YUMA, AZ
12news.com

2 small children found alone in middle of southern Arizona desert

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — Two small children were rescued by the Tucson Sector Border Patrol after being found stranded in the middle of the Sonoran Desert on Thursday. A group of detained migrants informed border agents that a 4-month-old and an 18-month-old had been left alone west of the Lukeville Port of Entry, officials said.
LUKEVILLE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
12news.com

4 questions about Arizona TV debate for governor as Hobbs seeks changes in format

PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs' campaign has made it known she wants changes in the format for what might be Arizona's only televised gubernatorial debate. Her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, is taunting Hobbs in a Twitter video: "To make things even easier for you, I'll allow you to choose the moderator. Hell, I'll even let you write the questions."
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022

Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

A Republican candidate’s bold pitch: Arizona should give all teachers a $10,000 pay raise

A Republican legislative candidate is proposing a $10,000 pay raise for every teacher in Arizona, but the president of the state’s largest teacher’s union isn’t convinced.  Matt Gress, a candidate for the state House of Representatives aiming to represent District 4 in northeast Phoenix, announced his “Pay Teachers First” plan on Monday, centered around an […] The post A Republican candidate’s bold pitch: Arizona should give all teachers a $10,000 pay raise appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy