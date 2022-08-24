ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento’s quirky sights have you asking ‘what is that thing?’ Bee Curious will answer

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Do you ever drive by a construction spot, obscure building or plaque in Sacramento and wonder, simply: “What is that thing?”

Chances are, others have asked the same. When a quick online search won’t suffice, we want to find the answers for you.

Want examples? Bee Curious recently answered a reader’s question about a glowing blue cylindrical building near Seventh and P streets . It’s probably not what you thought.

And my editor keeps poking me about a pyramid-shaped building near Tower Bridge . Maybe there’s something of interest there?

It doesn’t have to be a building. Maybe you’re wondering about a neighborhood name, or a strange-looking structure you see from the freeway.

You can submit your “What is that ____?” to Bee Curious, a community-driven series where our journalists answer reader questions about the Sacramento region . Our team will get to work, contact you and publish a story on sacbee.com when we find the answer.

We’ll start by selecting six questions and answer them in the coming weeks — and if you like the stories, we’ll do more.

You can send your inquiries in the form below or email us at beecurious@sacbee.com.

