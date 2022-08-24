Read full article on original website
Michigan GOP nominating convention finalizes candidates for November election
LANSING, Mich - The Michigan Republican Party wrapped up its nominating convention in Lansing on Saturday finalizing candidates for the November election. The GOP has officially nominated Shane Hernandez as the Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor. GOP nominee for Governor Tudor Dixon announced last week Hernandez was her choice for running mate.
Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire
LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
Absentee ballot applications now available for the Nov. 8 general election
LANSING, Mich. - Michiganders can now apply to vote absentee in the Nov. 8 general election. Voters choosing to vote by mail are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible to avoid postal delays. “Every successful election we have held in Michigan over the last three years, voters...
Gov. Whitmer highlights how student debt forgiveness can help Michiganders
LANSING, Mich. - Friday, Gov. Whitmer highlighted how Michiganders could benefit from the recent announcement on student loan forgiveness. Officials say in addition to the $10,000 in forgiveness for those earning less than $125,000 and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, there are other benefits Michiganders should be aware of, including an extension of the pause on payments for all borrowers through the end of the year, a new rule that could cut monthly payments in half, and enhanced eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
Long-term victims of car crashes win key insurance decision
DETROIT (AP) — Major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were severely injured before summer 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers. In a 2-1 opinion, the court said lawmakers...
Michigan not cutting funding for child advocacy centers
SAGINAW, Mich. - The state now saying children's advocacy centers will not see cuts in their funding. Last week 35 advocacy centers across the state of Michigan were told the federal funds were being cut by more than half. The Great Lakes Bay Region CAN Council says that could have...
Michigan State Police stopping THC blood tests due to possible discrepancies
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan State Police have confirmed they have immediately stopped the processing of THC blood samples due to discrepancies. State Police issued a statement saying earlier this week a discrepancy was discovered in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC.
Accused Oxford shooter to remain in Oakland County Jail, says judge
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: A judge says the Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail for the time being. The next hearing is scheduled for September 22nd at 9 a.m. _ _ _. The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting is back in court Thursday at...
Saginaw County woman wins $300k from Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. - A Saginaw County woman’s jaw dropped when she won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Multiplier instant game. The lucky 62-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro. “Cashword...
Oxford students return to school for new year with new safety measures in place
OXFORD, Mich. - After the tragic shooting at Oxford High School last year that claimed the lives of four students and left six other students and one teacher injured the district and families both wanted to implement several new safety measures. Students returned to class on Thursday for the start...
POLICE: Citizen finds dead elderly woman along side of road in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say a local resident found an elderly woman dead on the edge of a roadway that appeared to have been hit and killed by a vehicle. Troopers are investigating the incident that is believed to have happened early Thursday morning on Weidman Road...
