ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Michigan GOP nominating convention finalizes candidates for November election

LANSING, Mich - The Michigan Republican Party wrapped up its nominating convention in Lansing on Saturday finalizing candidates for the November election. The GOP has officially nominated Shane Hernandez as the Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor. GOP nominee for Governor Tudor Dixon announced last week Hernandez was her choice for running mate.
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire

LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer highlights how student debt forgiveness can help Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. - Friday, Gov. Whitmer highlighted how Michiganders could benefit from the recent announcement on student loan forgiveness. Officials say in addition to the $10,000 in forgiveness for those earning less than $125,000 and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, there are other benefits Michiganders should be aware of, including an extension of the pause on payments for all borrowers through the end of the year, a new rule that could cut monthly payments in half, and enhanced eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Long-term victims of car crashes win key insurance decision

DETROIT (AP) — Major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were severely injured before summer 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers. In a 2-1 opinion, the court said lawmakers...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Michigan not cutting funding for child advocacy centers

SAGINAW, Mich. - The state now saying children's advocacy centers will not see cuts in their funding. Last week 35 advocacy centers across the state of Michigan were told the federal funds were being cut by more than half. The Great Lakes Bay Region CAN Council says that could have...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Michigan State Police stopping THC blood tests due to possible discrepancies

FLINT, Mich - The Michigan State Police have confirmed they have immediately stopped the processing of THC blood samples due to discrepancies. State Police issued a statement saying earlier this week a discrepancy was discovered in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Scott Rasmussen
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
nbc25news.com

Saginaw County woman wins $300k from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. - A Saginaw County woman’s jaw dropped when she won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Multiplier instant game. The lucky 62-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro. “Cashword...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy