LANSING, Mich. - Friday, Gov. Whitmer highlighted how Michiganders could benefit from the recent announcement on student loan forgiveness. Officials say in addition to the $10,000 in forgiveness for those earning less than $125,000 and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, there are other benefits Michiganders should be aware of, including an extension of the pause on payments for all borrowers through the end of the year, a new rule that could cut monthly payments in half, and enhanced eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO